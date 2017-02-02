1 Person Injured After Single-Vehicle Rollover on Highway 101 West of Goleta

One person was injured after a single-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 101 near Dos Pueblos Canyon Road west of Goleta Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Responders headed to the scene at 11:15 a.m. after getting a report of a southbound vehicle that rolled over and was in the center divider of the highway lanes.

One person was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to emergency radio traffic.

Traffic was temporarily backed up in the area.

No further details were available.

