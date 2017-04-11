1 Person Transported to Hospital After Vehicle Collision in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department extricated a driver from a vehicle after a collision on Chapala and Islay streets Tuesday afternoon, who was later transported to the hospital.

A truck and car collided around 3:50 p.m. and traffic was briefly blocked on Chapala Street as the fire department, police officers and AMR medics responded to the scene.

It was a broadside collision, with the truck traveling northbound and the Volkswagen Golf driving west, said City Fire Capt. Mike Hoose.

He said there was "a fair amount of vehicle intrusion," both vehicles had airbags deployed and the drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Volkswagen Golf, an elderly female, was extricated from the vehicle because "it was the best way for us to get her out of the vehicle," he said.

She was having difficulty navigating over the center console so the fire department decided to cut the driver's side door off, due to the vehicle damage, he said.

The woman was transported more as a precaution, Hoose said, and the driver of the truck declined ambulance transport to the hospital.

