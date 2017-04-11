Monday, April 23 , 2018, 6:43 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

1 Person Transported to Hospital After Vehicle Collision in Santa Barbara

City Fire Department extricates driver after two-vehicle crash on Chapala and Islay streets

Santa Barbara City Fire Department personnel extricated the driver of a vehicle after a collision on Chapala Street Tuesday afternoon. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara City Fire Department personnel extricated the driver of a vehicle after a collision on Chapala Street Tuesday afternoon.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | April 11, 2017 | 4:36 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department extricated a driver from a vehicle after a collision on Chapala and Islay streets Tuesday afternoon, who was later transported to the hospital. 

A truck and car collided around 3:50 p.m. and traffic was briefly blocked on Chapala Street as the fire department, police officers and AMR medics responded to the scene.

It was a broadside collision, with the truck traveling northbound and the Volkswagen Golf driving west, said City Fire Capt. Mike Hoose.

He said there was "a fair amount of vehicle intrusion," both vehicles had airbags deployed and the drivers were wearing seatbelts. 

The driver of the Volkswagen Golf, an elderly female, was extricated from the vehicle because "it was the best way for us to get her out of the vehicle," he said.

She was having difficulty navigating over the center console so the fire department decided to cut the driver's side door off, due to the vehicle damage, he said. 

The woman was transported more as a precaution, Hoose said, and the driver of the truck declined ambulance transport to the hospital. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 