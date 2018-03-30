Monday, June 4 , 2018, 3:56 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

1 Killed, 4 Injured in 2-Vehicle Collision in Western Goleta

Crash occurred about 1:20 a.m. on Hollister Avenue just west of Storke Road; woman who died was not wearing seatbelt

One person was killed and three others were injured early Friday in a collision at Hollister Avenue and Storke Road in western Goleta. Click to view larger
One person was killed and three others were injured early Friday in a collision at Hollister Avenue and Storke Road in western Goleta. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 11:59 a.m. | March 30, 2018 | 10:49 a.m.

One person was killed and four others were injured early Friday in a two-vehicle accident on Hollister Avenue in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The collision occurred at about 1:20 a.m. on Hollister just west of Storke Road, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

A Hyundai Tucson was westbound on Hollister when it collided with a Toyota Camry headed north on Storke, Hoover said.

The driver of the Hyundai was a 33-year-old Ventura resident working as an Uber driver, Hoover said, adding that his passengers were an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, both foreign students living in Santa Barbara. Their names were not released.

Neither was wearing a seatbelt, she said.

The woman, who was ejected from the vehicle, suffered major injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where she died a short time later, Hoover said.

Her name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

The driver and a passenger in this Toyota Camry sustained minor injuries early Friday in a collision in Goleta that killed a 19-year foreign student living in Santa Barbara/ Click to view larger
The driver and a passenger in this Toyota Camry sustained minor injuries early Friday in a collision in Goleta that killed a 19-year foreign student living in Santa Barbara/ (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

The man was treated for minor injuries, as was the Uber driver.

The Toyota was driven by a 24-year-old woman from Riverside, Hoover said. She had two passengers: a 16-year-old girl also from Riverside and a 19-year-old man from Los Angeles.

The driver and one of the passengers were treated for minor injuries.

"The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Major Accident Response Team is investigating this collision and working to determine which driver ran the red light," Hoover said. "Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor and both drivers are cooperating with the investigating deputies."

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer at 805.961.7514.

“This collision is a sad reminder of the importance of wearing seatbelts," Farmer said. "In this case, it would have been life-saving.”

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A 19-year-old female passenger in the rear seat of this vehicle suffered fatal injuries early Friday in a collision on Hollister Avenue at Storke Road in Goleta. Officials said she was not wearing a seatbelt. Click to view larger
A 19-year-old female passenger in the rear seat of this vehicle suffered fatal injuries early Friday in a collision on Hollister Avenue at Storke Road in Goleta. Officials said she was not wearing a seatbelt. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

