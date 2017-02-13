1 Person Seriously Hurt in Crash on Highway 101 West of Goleta

Victim was ejected from the overturned vehicle; southbound lanes shut down for more than 30 minutes

One person was seriously injured Monday night after being ejected from a vehicle that overturned on Highway 101 west of Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 6 p.m. to the accident on southbound Highway 101 at Dos Pueblos Canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim sustained moderate injuries and was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The victim’s name and condition were not available Monday night.

The southbound highway lanes were shut down for more than 30 minutes while emergency personnel attended to the injured person and cleared the wreckage.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

