$1 Spay/Neuter Surgery is Cat’s Meow

In honor of Spay Day USA, Santa Barbara County cat owners are being offered $1 spays or neuters for their unaltered cats.

In February, the Responsible Pet Ownership Alliance is holding an event called $1 Today Keeps the Kittens at Bay, when owners can get their feline friends spayed or neutered for $1 with a free a rabies vaccination.

Cats are efficient breeders and one unaltered cat can contribute up to 500,000 kittens over its lifespan, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department said.

Spaying or neutering cats or kittens can prevent the birth of unwanted litters and decrease cat populations in local neighborhoods and animal shelters, the department said.

The first 200 cats and kittens that are booked for an appointment will receive spay or neuter surgery and a rabies vaccine all for the $1, the Health Department said. Other treatments are provided at an additional cost.

Santa Barbara County cat owners should call one of the following to schedule an appointment:

Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Santa Maria Animal Center, 934-6968.

Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, 349-3435

Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, 688-8224

Santa Barbara Humane Society, 964-4777

C.A.R.E. 4Paws, 968-2273

VIVA, 735-6741

The Responsible Pet Ownership Alliance, is a collaboration between Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, Santa Barbara Humane Society, C.A.R.E. 4Paws, VIVA, and the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation.

The alliance works to help Santa Barbara County pet owners be responsible by ensuring affordable spay/neuter services are available countywide.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.