1 Suspect Jailed, Another Sought in Isla Vista Robbery

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 22, 2018 | 10:35 a.m.
Marco Mendoza Click to view larger
Marco Mendoza

One man is in custody and another was being sought in connection with a robbery that occurred Thursday in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident was reported at about 11 a.m., after two men in a pickup truck confronted a man as he rode his bicycle near a parking lot at his apartment complex on the 700 block of Camino Del Sur, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“The driver of the truck, later identified as 18-year-old Marco Mendoza of Isla Vista, shouted at the man and accused him committing crimes in the area,” Hooveer said. “Mendoza then got out of his vehicle while brandishing a knife and he threatened the man.”

The victim dropped his bicycle, backed away from Mendoza, and he began to yell for help, Hoover said.

Mendoza tried to take the bicycle, Hoover said, but was interrupted when other residents of the apartment came to help. He got back into his truck while the other suspect ran off through an adjacent alley, Hoover said.

“While leaving the area, Mendoza drove his vehicle toward one of the good Samaritans that came to assist,” Hoover said. “According to that victim, he had to jump out of the way of the accelerating vehicle to avoid being struck.”

Responding deputies broadcast information about the crime to other law enforcement personnel in the area, and Mendoza and his vehicle were located nearby at his residence on the 6700 block of El Colegio Road, Hoover said.

Mendoza was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy and assaulted with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $100,000.

Anyone with information regarding this incident to asked to contact the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171 or go to the sheriff’s website: https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/

