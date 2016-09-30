Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 12:09 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

1st Thursday to Feature Work of SlingShot Artists

By Melissa Fitch | September 30, 2016 | 9:09 a.m.

SlingShot — Alpha Art Forum — artists' work will be featured in two Santa Barbara locations at the upcoming 1st Thursday event, from 5-8 p.m Oct. 6.

 

One reception is at the SlingShot Gallery, 220 W. Cannon Perdido St. The second is at Pacific Western Bank, 30 E. Figueroa St., where SlingShot art will be on display through Oct. 31.

Visitors can stop by either location and experience the unique and raw creativity of SlingShot artists.

Established in 2013, SlingShot is a contemporary art studio and gallery where artists with developmental disabilities create and sell their work. Open to the public, SlingShot Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment. It is a great place to pick-up that special gift for someone.

Currently supporting 38 working artists, SlingShot provides the potential for artistic growth, recognition and financial gain for the artists.

Since 1980, Alpha has recognized the artistic talents of individuals with developmental disabilities and through its initiative artists began showing to the public, competing in juried shows, and demonstrating their place in the contemporary art world.

SlingShot is a project of Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara, a countywide 501©3 organization with a 60-year history of creating inclusive opportunities for people with disabilities.

Melissa Fitch for SlingShot, Alpha Art Forum

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 