1st Thursday to Feature Work of SlingShot Artists

SlingShot — Alpha Art Forum — artists' work will be featured in two Santa Barbara locations at the upcoming 1st Thursday event, from 5-8 p.m Oct. 6.

One reception is at the SlingShot Gallery, 220 W. Cannon Perdido St. The second is at Pacific Western Bank, 30 E. Figueroa St., where SlingShot art will be on display through Oct. 31.

Visitors can stop by either location and experience the unique and raw creativity of SlingShot artists.

Established in 2013, SlingShot is a contemporary art studio and gallery where artists with developmental disabilities create and sell their work. Open to the public, SlingShot Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment. It is a great place to pick-up that special gift for someone.

Currently supporting 38 working artists, SlingShot provides the potential for artistic growth, recognition and financial gain for the artists.

Since 1980, Alpha has recognized the artistic talents of individuals with developmental disabilities and through its initiative artists began showing to the public, competing in juried shows, and demonstrating their place in the contemporary art world.

SlingShot is a project of Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara, a countywide 501©3 organization with a 60-year history of creating inclusive opportunities for people with disabilities.

Melissa Fitch for SlingShot, Alpha Art Forum