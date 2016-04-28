Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 2:56 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

2006 NCAA-Champion Men’s Soccer Team, ’74 U.S. Volleyball Champs Enter UCSB Hall of Fame

By UCSB Sports Information | April 28, 2016 | 7:09 a.m.

Their names are part of Santa Barbara volleyball lore.

Jon Roberts, Skip Allen, Jay Hanseth, Mike Maas, Gerald Gregory, Dave DeGroot and Marc "Cubby" Jacobs were key members of the 1974 UCSB men's volleyball team that suffered a heart-breaking five-set loss to UCLA in the NCAA Championship game at Rob Gym.

On Sunday, they'll be celebrated with the 2006 NCAA-champion men's soccer team, baseball star Michael Young, swimmer Marcie Fuller and volleyball player Jared Huffman as the newest members of the UCSB Athletics Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2016 will be inducted in a ceremony at the historic Lobero Theater.

The event is part of the annual All-Gaucho Reunion Weekend.

Playing in a jam-packed Rob Gym and before a national television audience watching on "ABC's Wide World of Sports," the Rudy Suwara-coached Gauchos fell to the Bruins after leading 2-1 in games. They later rebounded and captured the U.S. Volleyball Association collegiate and open division titles. The team included several All-Americans and U.S. National Team members.

The 2006 soccer team, coached by Tim Vom Steeg, stormed to the program’s first NCAA College Cup championship, beating UCLA, 2-1, in freezing St. Louis. It's the school's second NCAA Division 1 team championship. That Gaucho team included future MLS players Chris Pontius, Eric Avila, Kyle Reynish and Andy Iro.

Young, an All-Big West outfielder and then shortstop at UCSB, went on to a standout Major League Baseball career with the Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers. During his 14 seasons in the big leagues, Young played in seven All-Star Games, one of which he was named MVP, won a batting title, a Gold Glove and two MLB Man of the Year awards.

Fuller was a three-time NCAA All-American who helped the Gauchos to four consecutive Big West Conference women’s swimming titles. She remains among the best freestylers in school history.

Huffman is receiving the Distinguished Gaucho Award. He was a two-time All-American setter for the nationally ranked men’s volleyball team, earning the honor in 1985 and 1986. Huffman is now a United States Congressman from Marin County and a leader in issues involving the environment.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 