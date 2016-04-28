2006 NCAA-Champion Men’s Soccer Team, ’74 U.S. Volleyball Champs Enter UCSB Hall of Fame

Their names are part of Santa Barbara volleyball lore.

Jon Roberts, Skip Allen, Jay Hanseth, Mike Maas, Gerald Gregory, Dave DeGroot and Marc "Cubby" Jacobs were key members of the 1974 UCSB men's volleyball team that suffered a heart-breaking five-set loss to UCLA in the NCAA Championship game at Rob Gym.

On Sunday, they'll be celebrated with the 2006 NCAA-champion men's soccer team, baseball star Michael Young, swimmer Marcie Fuller and volleyball player Jared Huffman as the newest members of the UCSB Athletics Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2016 will be inducted in a ceremony at the historic Lobero Theater.

The event is part of the annual All-Gaucho Reunion Weekend.

Playing in a jam-packed Rob Gym and before a national television audience watching on "ABC's Wide World of Sports," the Rudy Suwara-coached Gauchos fell to the Bruins after leading 2-1 in games. They later rebounded and captured the U.S. Volleyball Association collegiate and open division titles. The team included several All-Americans and U.S. National Team members.

The 2006 soccer team, coached by Tim Vom Steeg, stormed to the program’s first NCAA College Cup championship, beating UCLA, 2-1, in freezing St. Louis. It's the school's second NCAA Division 1 team championship. That Gaucho team included future MLS players Chris Pontius, Eric Avila, Kyle Reynish and Andy Iro.

Young, an All-Big West outfielder and then shortstop at UCSB, went on to a standout Major League Baseball career with the Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers. During his 14 seasons in the big leagues, Young played in seven All-Star Games, one of which he was named MVP, won a batting title, a Gold Glove and two MLB Man of the Year awards.

Fuller was a three-time NCAA All-American who helped the Gauchos to four consecutive Big West Conference women’s swimming titles. She remains among the best freestylers in school history.

Huffman is receiving the Distinguished Gaucho Award. He was a two-time All-American setter for the nationally ranked men’s volleyball team, earning the honor in 1985 and 1986. Huffman is now a United States Congressman from Marin County and a leader in issues involving the environment.

