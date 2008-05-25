Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 7:15 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

2008 Record-A-Thon Is One for the Books — The Record Books

Annual Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic Record-A-Thon brings in dollars, donors and a host of community voices speaking up on behalf of those who can't.

By Tim Owens | May 25, 2008 | 2:13 a.m.

image

When, from left, journalists Kevin McKiernan, Lou Cannon and Sander Vanocur write, many Americans pay attention. Thanks to their participation in Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic in Santa Barbara’s annual Read-A-Thon, RFBD clients will have the opportunity to hear them. (Gary Lambert photo / Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic in Santa Barbara)

Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic in Santa Barbara completed its 13th annual Record-A-Thon on May 3 after a marathon week of recording books for students who are print disabled. Two hundred seventy-seven guest readers — many of them celebrities — joined the Santa Barbara Unit’s corps of regular volunteers to read books ranging from textbooks like Introductory Algebra to biographies like Young Stalin to the best selling fiction of Steven Cannell to books for children like Patricia C. Wrede’s Talking to Dragons. Twenty-four books were recorded during the week for the nonprofit organization marking its 60th year.

Celebrity readers during Record-A-Thon included actor Efrem Zimbalist Jr. who read from Julie Andrews’ new autobiography, Home: A Memoir of My Early Years; television director and actor Howard Storm, who read from Steve Martin’s highly acclaimed Born Standing Up; writer Barnaby Conrad added his own Matador to the RFB&D audio library; author Fannie Flagg lent her voice to her own A Redbird Christmas; journalist Lou Cannon read his Reagan’s Disciple; and veteran NBC correspondent Sander Vanocur read from Tom Brokaw’s Boom!

Community organizations and businesses from around the area joined in at Record-A-Thon. They included members from the Rotary and Lions clubs, Newcomers, Daughters of Penelope and Families In Philanthropy. Businesses included employees from Raytheon, SAGE Publications, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and Yardi Systems. At one point special education instructors participated in reading children’s books.

image

Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic in Santa Barbara’s 13th annual Read-A-Thon was a family affair for the Romos: From left, John and Mary Romo, Ben and Geordie Romo and daughter Ruby, and honorary Romo for the Day Tim Owens, RFB&D’s executive director. (Gary Lambert photo / Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic in Santa Barbara)

Record-A-Thon kicked-off with an April 28 tribute to John and Mary Romo attended by 35 close friends and family. Romo, the retiring president of Santa Barbara City College selected two of his favorite books to be included in the RFB&D library: John Irving’s Hotel New Hampshire and Ronald White Jr.’s Lincoln’s Greatest Speech: The Second Inaugural. Mary Romo has been a long time user of the RFB&D audio book service.

Record-A-Thon concluded with its traditional Santa Maria-style barbecue, courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara Suburban with about 80 volunteers attending. At the barbecue, the names of RFB&D’s 10 scholarship winners were announced. The organization is giving each deserving student an award valued at $1,000 each that includes four years of access to RFB&D books, a special playback device and customer support. A scholarship awards luncheon will be held at noon Saturday at the Goleta Valley Community Center.

RFB&D in Santa Barbara also raised more than $61,000, surpassing its $60,000 goal. RFB&D’s volunteers were responsible for raising $22,000 of that total.

“The volunteers who are the lifeblood of our organization really came through this year,” said Tim Owens, executive director of RFB&D in Santa Barbara. “This is a huge help to us in these financially troubled times as we continue to serve more and more students with more and more audio textbooks. I can’t thank our volunteers enough for their devotion to our mission.”

Many sponsors joined the RFB&D volunteers in supporting the organization for the 13th annual Record-A-Thon. The events “Studio” sponsors were The Ann Jackson Family Foundation, Towbes Foundation, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Roehrig Family Foundation and Cox Communications. Recording “Booth” sponsors were Rabobank, Venoco Inc., the Fred Steck Family Foundation and the Students, Family & Friends of Laguna Blanca School. Those “Adopting” textbooks included Anderson Financial Solutions, Deckers Outdoors Corp., St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, the International Order of Oddfellows, and Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy LLP. “Student” sponsors were Bank of Santa Barbara, Jerry Woolf DDS, MarBorg Industries, and Merrill Lynch of Santa Barbara. Other sponsors included Peebles-Sheen Foundation, Partners Imaging, Brouillard’s Catering, the Daily Sound, KCLU Radio, Noozhawk, and the Santa Barbara Independent.

RFB&D will hold its 14th annual Record-A-Thon in April.

Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic is the nation’s leading library that records and lends audio textbooks to students who are blind, visually impaired or learning disabled such as those with dyslexia. The mission of the organization is to provide opportunities for individual success by giving students equal access to the printed word. RFB&D is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization. The Santa Barbara Unit of RFB&D serves Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Kern counties and was founded in 1976. It has 200 weekly volunteers producing audio books.

Click here for more information about RFB&D in Santa Barbara, or call 805.681.0531.

Tim Owens is executive director of Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic in Santa Barbara.

