2009 Hamfest Offers All the Right Connections Saturday

Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club will keep you tuned in with everything you need to know about ham radio

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 14, 2009 | 1:50 a.m.

Whether you’re a fan or a fanatic, or just curious about ham radio, the Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club has an opportunity you won’t want to miss Saturday: the 2009 Hamfest at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real.

The event is also the convention of the southwest division of the American Radio Relay League and will feature 8,000 square feet of indoor exhibits.

Events begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and wrap up with a live band at 5 p.m.

Guest speakers include Kate Hutton of the Caltech Seismology Department, and panel discussions and raffles are also on the schedule. Alternative power demonstrations and an update on antennae regulations will be available, too.

Tickets are $10 for SBARC members and $20 for nonmembers, and a barbecue lunch is included with the purchase. The event is also located adjacent to the Santa Barbara Home Show and admission is free with a Hamfest ticket purchase.

Click here to register.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

