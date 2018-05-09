200 Montecito Ranch, Lot 2, Summerland 93067

Enjoy magnificent ocean and mountain views from 5.03-acre Lot 2 in gated Montecito Ranch, one of the last available luxury parcels on the Central Coast. Ideal location for a dream estate, this large, approved level building envelope is topmost of the eight sites, and surrounded by beautifully landscaped common areas with a lake, horse corrals, riding trails, wide access lane and underground utilities. Close to world-class beaches, the famed Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club and Santa Ynez Valley vineyards. Pending application architectural approval for a luxury home. All documents and site plans are available.
Click here for more information about this property.
List Price: $2,495,000
Gary Goldberg, Coastal Properties
805.455.8910
[email protected]
BRE License #01172139