2010 Goleta City Council Candidate Q&A with Reyne Stapelmann

NOOZHAWK: What motivated you to run for the Goleta City Council? Explain your decision process.

REYNE STAPELMANN: I have always had a desire to get more involved in the community in which I was living. For most of my adult life I was constantly moving. I lived in 12 different places within 25 years. In some instances, I lived less than a year in one place. With three children in tow, it had its challenging moments. I have finally settled down here in Goleta and appreciate this unique city.

I have been very involved with Goleta since the first open workshops were held for the development of the General Plan. This progressed to where I am now, a planning commissioner. I believe I can put my business experience to work for the city and bring a balanced approach to the issues.

Having been a Realtor for eight years, I would bring a different knowledge base to the City Council. I see, first-hand, how the many city ordinances, codes and regulations affect homeowners when they buy a home, sell a home, remodel a home and/or build a home.

NOOZHAWK: What unique experience or expertise do you have that will make a difference on the Goleta City Council?

RS: As a small business owner, I am a broker/Realtor with Prudential California Realty, I offer a unique skill set that is unmatched by any of the other candidates running. This experience in responsible budget management, paired with a keen understanding of the needs of business in this tough economic climate, is critical to ensuring a healthy and sustainable economy in Goleta.

My experience in the real estate industry has given me exceptional insight into families, retirees, young professionals — anyone who needs a home! My knowledge of Goleta’s housing market, regulations on remodeling, zoning codes and financing all deepen my understanding of the fabric of Goleta.

In my business, to represent my clients effectively, I need to listen, understand and respond. And this is what is expected of council members: a true representative who will seek the facts and listen to the needs, concerns and interests of all of Goleta’s residents.

NOOZHAWK: Goleta’s 10-year anniversary is not far away. Evaluate the city to date. What should be Goleta’s focus for the next 10 years?

RS: As a city, we have come a long way. Our General Plan is a very workable document. Although it is not perfect, it gives us a framework for the city’s vision. We have a balanced budget and are able to provide our citizens with safety and other key services.

I envision Goleta as a community with a vibrant business sector, beautiful parks and beaches, fabulous schools and safe homes. I believe that Goleta will continue to grow slowly while maintaining its distinctive character and healthy environment.

NOOZHAWK: What is the most important aspect of Goleta’s economy? Is the city of Goleta helping or hindering its success? How can the city be a more effective ally for business?

RS: The strong business sector in Goleta is probably the main reason why this area was not as deeply affected by the recession as other areas of the Central Coast. The defense, infrared, medical and other high-tech companies create a strong economic base that feeds our community. I believe that Goleta needs to encourage and embrace the new businesses being formed through UCSB and promote our city as being business friendly. I would like to see a stronger relationship formed between the city and the business community.

NOOZHAWK: Do you support Measure S, Santa Barbara County’s “jail tax”? Why or why not?

RS: Yes, I believe we should support Measure S. Sheriff Bill Brown came before the council with a comprehensive presentation on this initiative that makes sense. The programs that have recently been put in place to rehabilitate rather than just recycle law offenders in and out of jail will make an improvement in all of our lives.

Of course, I would have preferred that Santa Barbara County government restructure its budget to provide funds for this program rather than passing this burden on to the taxpayers.

NOOZHAWK: Since the 2008 election, there has been little apparent progress with the city of Goleta’s revenue-neutrality negotiations with Santa Barbara County. Is this a problem? What would you do to address it?

RS: After 2012, the county will be keeping about $7.5 million each year of Goleta’s property tax. This is a very large amount of revenue that Goleta will be losing in perpetuity. I would continue to keep trying to renegotiate this agreement.

NOOZHAWK: The City Council recently voted to increase pay for council members. Do you agree with that decision? Why or why not?

RS: Yes, I agree with the $40 pay raise. With the salary being so low, I think we are missing out on many qualified and talented people who could be excellent council members.

NOOZHAWK: Should public-employee benefits track the value of private-sector benefits? Why or why not?

RS: I feel it is important to be competitive with employment packages if we expect to draw the most qualified candidates for vacant positions.

NOOZHAWK: Do you support the city of Goleta’s proposed takeover of some of the Goleta West Sanitary District operations? Why or why not? How does your position benefit Goleta residents and ratepayers?

RS: The state of California has mandated a secondary stage treatment upgrade on the Goleta West Sanitary District plant. This has been in the works since 2004. Both the residents of Goleta and Isla Vista will be charged a higher rate and, eventually, both will be on the same fee schedule.

NOOZHAWK: How can Goleta and UCSB work more closely together?

RS: Through continued communication, I believe that the city and UCSB can and will work closely together. We are neighbors, and the impacts on Goleta have to be understood and addressed. The city has been very proactive with this.

NOOZHAWK: Should Goleta find a place for a Target store inside the city limits?

RS: I don’t think we have any space that could handle the congestion. Who is going to pick up the bill for all the necessary infrastructure? It would be interesting to know what the citizens of Goleta thought about this issue. I hear both pros and cons on this topic.

NOOZHAWK: Do you support the legalization of marijuana? Why or why not?

RS: I cannot support this without knowing all of the facts and possible ramifications on what effects it would have on our youth and the rest of the community.

NOOZHAWK: Name your favorite place in Goleta.

RS: My neighborhood. I love my wonderful neighbors, the wide streets, large trees, our close proximity to Stow Grove Park and Lake Los Carneros, and the great views we have of the mountains.

NOOZHAWK: At the first meeting of the next City Council, will you hold up a “I Read It First on Noozhawk” sign for the TV cameras?

RS: Perhaps something a little less tacky ... maybe a hawk pin or scarf. Ha!

