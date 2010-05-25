2010 Republican Congressional Candidate Q&A with John Davidson

NOOZHAWK: In assessing the tone and lack of bipartisanship in Washington today, it seems that a vast majority of lawmakers represent narrow constituencies on the more extreme ends of the political spectrum, rather than the broad center. Is this a problem? How do you or would you navigate such an environment? What specific steps would you take to change that atmosphere?

JOHN DAVIDSON: Much of the lack of bipartisanship in Washington is a product of principled disagreements between the two parties. These past two years, we have seen the president and his party exploit their majority to jam massive spending packages, government takeovers, and new taxes through Congress. They have done this without reaching across the aisle, because they realize if they involved Republicans in the process they would have to rein in their expansion of government. My first step to change this atmosphere is to send far-left liberals like Rep. Lois Capps into retirement. When I get to Washington I will use my coalition-building skills to bring together lawmakers with sensible ideas about how to create jobs, lower taxes and shrink the deficit.

NOOZHAWK: Please provide an example of how you have or would place your constituents’ interests before your party’s.

JD: I got into this race because it was clear that Rep. Capps had stopped listening to her constituents and deferred all tough decisions to party bosses and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. I understand the frustration with both parties when it comes to the misconceived stimulus packages, TARP, and a Washington culture of irresponsible spending. I will work to address these problems whether or not I am supported by my party because they matter to the people of the 23rd District.

NOOZHAWK: According to the Congressional Budget Office, the federal deficit stands at $1.5 trillion. Please provide three specific steps to reduce that figure.

JD: The first step we should take is simply to cut spending. For example, I will work to not fund the government expansion into the health-care industry. Second, we should to cut taxes. Ronald Reagan showed us that when you reduce taxes, you increase productivity in the economy, which raises revenues that could be used to begin paying down the debt. Finally, we must also reduce the regulatory burden on small business, which employs millions of people. Getting Americans back to work is the best way to raise new revenues to reduce our debt without raising taxes.

NOOZHAWK: The CBO recently described the federal budget as being “on an unsustainable path — meaning that federal debt will continue to grow much faster than the economy.” Do you agree? How would you resolve this situation?

JD: I agree that for a long time the federal government has spent more than it takes in and often has taken in more than it should spend. We need courageous legislators in Congress to eliminate waste from the budget, cut taxes and reduce the amount of debt held by foreign countries. We also must do more to limit the federal government’s role in the economy. Government involvement stifles innovation and imposes regulations that harm small business. Moreover, we simply cannot afford to prop up failed corporations with billions of dollars in taxpayer money. This work will be tedious and difficult, but I believe we must act now to correct our course.

NOOZHAWK: Is tax reform needed? Do you support a value-added tax? Why or why not? Should it replace another tax or should it be an additional assessment?

JD: Supporters of a value-added tax contend that implementation would allow the government to decrease or replace taxes on corporate, income and personal taxes. This is simply false. The fact is that a VAT would decrease American competitiveness by making goods more expensive against foreign imports without similar burdens. As we have seen in Greece, which instituted a VAT in 1997, additional taxes on each stage of production will only harm the economy and further license the government to create new and expansive spending programs that will ultimately bankrupt the country. The best tax reform is lower taxes and a simpler tax code, not new taxes.



NOOZHAWK: How, specifically, have Americans already benefited from the newly enacted health-care reform? What have been the disadvantages? How would you fix them?

JD: A few consumer reforms in the health-care bill, such as not denying coverage for pre-existing conditions, do in fact benefit Americans. However, the vast majority of the bill is simply an expansion of the federal government’s control over the private insurers, which will spiral costs out of control and raise premiums for families who depend on affordable coverage. In Congress, I will work alongside my colleagues to halt funding for the bill and then work to repeal the bill altogether when Republicans take back the White House in 2012.

NOOZHAWK: Forgive the grammar, but are there any things that the federal government should do less of?

JD: Thomas Paine, the Father of the American Revolution, wrote that “the government which governs best governs least.” The federal government should play less of a role in the private sector. Government should not be in the car business, the mortgage business, the health-care industry or the financial services industry. Government should focus more on getting out of the way of entrepreneurs by imposing fewer regulations on small business. The Constitution empowers the individual to live in freedom and pursue prosperity, but the more government gets involved in our lives, the less this is possible.

NOOZHAWK: What are California’s three biggest problems? As a federal lawmaker, how can you help resolve them?

JD: The biggest problem facing California is unemployment. As a small businessman, I understand how the government spoiled a once vibrant economy with bad policy and I will work in Congress to shape legislation that gets America back to work. Second, the disastrous environmental legislation that placed the welfare of the tiny delta smelt above the farmers in the Central Valley needs to be revisited immediately. I believe we should be good stewards of our environment, but we cannot allow our farming industry and the jobs it sustains to simply disappear. Third, I believe immigration is probably one of the greatest challenges to the prosperity of our state. The influx of illegal immigrants places a burden on our economy, services and infrastructure. I applaud states like Arizona that courageously tackle this challenge, but I feel the federal government should do more to address this important issue.

NOOZHAWK: Energy security and sustainability are major challenges for the United States. What policies do you or would you support to meet the U.S. energy demand while ensuring an economically and environmentally sustainable future?

JD: I take an all-of-the-above approach to energy. Our economy is too large and too sophisticated to have it run on one source energy. I believe the government should do more to incentivize private investment for development of sustainable energy sources. I also think we should be building more nuclear power plants that provide affordable electricity to consumers. California is in a unique position to explore new, clean energy to provide for the future needs of the country and I would support all legislation that better positions the district and the state to benefit from innovative solutions for supplying this demand.

NOOZHAWK: Do you support offshore oil drilling in California? Why or why not? How about the Paredon project (Measure J) in Carpinteria? And the PXP Tranquillon Ridge Project?

JD: I believe that tapping into oil reserves off our coast is in the vital interest of our state economy. Projects that have contracted end dates and utilize systems already in place, such as the T-Ridge proposal, should be approved, as they accomplish the goal of extracting resources while preserving our scenic coastal views. I also support projects like the Paredon proposal, which drill into wells safely, without the risk associated with deep-sea platforms. It is important to decrease our dependence on foreign oil and it is in the interest of California’s economy to safely and responsibly manage our natural resources.

NOOZHAWK: Do you support the cap-and-trade bill that Congress may resurrect this year? Why or why not?

JD: With millions of Americans out of work and our economy in a recession, it is not the right time to add a new tax on every business and family that consumes electricity. The cap and trade bill amounts to $646 billion in taxes on critical sources of energy including coal, oil and natural gas. This legislation will deepen the recession and send more Americans to the unemployment line, so I am strongly opposed to it in any form.

NOOZHAWK: Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are losing taxpayer money at alarming rates — a combined more than $20 billion alone in this last quarter on top of a $145 billion bailout. With no turnaround in sight, is it realistic to expect these entities to actually stabilize the housing and mortgage markets? Have they outlived their usefulness? What is an alternative?

JD: Under the Obama administration’s current plan, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are set to receive financial assistance whenever their liabilities exceed their assets. This has allowed the mortgage entities to operate at a loss with no accountability and at the expense of taxpayers. Any company must operate at a profit or shutter its doors and no company is too big to fail. The current bailout plan does nothing to reshape these failed business models that contributed to the housing market collapse and have already costs taxpayers billions of dollars. I believe we should cut off federal funding to Fannie and Freddie and force them to comply with the same rules and regulations imposed on private corporations. The first step to profitability is accountability and we must require that these corporations compete on an equally playing field.

NOOZHAWK: Between Arizona’s recent crackdown on illegal immigration and the New York City bomb suspect allegedly traveling with relative ease back and forth to Pakistan, national security is under renewed scrutiny. Are our borders secure?

JD: A strong border is a key component to the economy, national security and law enforcement. I support Arizona’s recent effort to enforce laws already in place and I abhor the lack of effort by the federal government to do more to address the issue. In the wake of recent violence along the boundary with Mexico and attempted terrorist attacks on the East Coast, it is clear to me that our borders are not secure and that this presents a grave threat to our freedom and prosperity. For too long this issue has been avoided by politicians who are too afraid to tackle this problem for political reasons, which is why we need more people in elected office willing to make tough choices on behalf of our security.

NOOZHAWK: Which current or former congressman or woman do you admire most, and why?

JD: I admire conservative leaders who have held strong to their principles throughout their career. One such congressman who I particularly admire is Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif. I have considered him a friend since he was a freshman in the Assembly (he later represented Santa Barbara County’s South Coast in the state Senate) and I am honored to have his support and endorsement of my campaign to represent the 23rd District.

NOOZHAWK: The Treasury Department recently unveiled a redesigned $100 bill. Amid all of the fancy anti-counterfeit measures, there appears to be plenty of room for a cool Noozhawk pin to be added to Ben Franklin’s lapel. Would you support such a fashion statement?

JD: If you read about Ben Franklin you are aware that he was quite savvy when it came to new marketing ploys, so I feel he would appreciate your suggestion. However, he was also a fashion icon of his day and would probably reject the idea that any additional accessories are necessary for his wardrobe.

