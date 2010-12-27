2010 in Review: Amid Deadly Drama, Community Steps Forward to Help

Marijuana and murder dominated Noozhawk headlines in 2010. And while criminal cases against suspects charged in two high-profile slayings are proceeding in the courts, a resolution of the marijuana issue appears to be as unclear now as when the year began. Meanwhile, readers found drama in some unlikely places and several Noozhawk exclusives drew large audiences and plenty of comments.

In a review of Noozhawk’s news coverage over the last year, our staff has come up with our list of 2010’s top stories. Ours is an entirely subjective ranking so, this being the Internet, we encourage our readers to weigh in with your own by commenting below.

Medical Marijuana: After more than a year of revisions, Santa Barbara’s medical marijuana storefront collective dispensary ordinance was approved by the City Council. The ordinance, which allows up to three dispensaries in the city, was upheld in the Nov. 2 election when voters rejected Measure T, which would have banned them. Three dispensaries exist under the old ordinance, two of which are supposed to close but have sued the city to remain open. On Dec. 15, the Santa Barbara Patients Group dispensary received a permit for a location at 16 S. La Cumbre Road.

Robert Simpson: In April, Robert “Bobby I” Simpson, 44, of Santa Barbara, was fatally stabbed at Arroyo Burro Beach after an altercation at the packed park. Four young adults, including two known gang members, were drinking at the beach and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has argued that one of the four got in a physical fight with Simpson and a second man stabbed him afterward. Adrian Robles, 20, is facing trial on murder charges with gang enhancements for Simpson’s death and two women are facing charges as accessories.

George Ied: In October, George Ied, 37, of Santa Barbara, died of injuries he received when he was savagely beaten on the Lower Eastside while walking home from work at Mi Fiesta Liquor store on Milpas Street. Four men, all with known gang affiliations, are awaiting trial in the attack.

Big-Rig Crash Kills Family of Three: A Franklin School third-grader and his parents were killed on the morning of Aug. 24 when a big-rig truck hauling gravel lost its brakes on Highway 154 and Outer State Street and plowed into their home at 4119 State St., near the Hope Ranch Inn. Leon Leonel, 23; his wife, Lorena Guadalupe-Tellez Pacheco; and their son, Jaciel Tellez, 8, were killed in the crash and the driver, Joaquin Garcia Morales, 51, of Oxnard, suffered minor injuries. The investigation remains open and no charges have been filed in the case.

Election 2010: Santa Barbara County saw two high-profile, hard-fought election battles in races that usually elicit yawns: district attorney and the SBCC Board of Trustees.

In June, prosecutor Joyce Dudley emerged victorious in her fight with colleague Josh Lynn to succeed the late Christie Stanley, who died in April after a long battle with lung cancer. Soon after the election, Lynn was dismissed and he has since opened up his own law practice.

In November, a slate of four challengers — Marty Blum, Marsha Croninger, Peter Haslund and Lisa Macker — defeated four longtime incumbents to claim a majority on the SBCC Board of Trustees. Charges and comments during the public comment period of the new board’s first trustees meeting appeared to demonstrate that the bitterness of the campaign remains raw.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Bill Brown’s hopes for a new North County Jail were crushed when the Measure S bond measure went down to resounding defeat in November.

And Republican hopes were dashed when the Tea Party tsunami that swept across most of the nation petered out in California. In an election that saw Republicans seize a resounding majority in the House of Representatives and a near-majority in the Senate, as well as the largest class of Republican state legislators since 1928, California Democrats swept every statewide office Nov. 2, as well as the top races on the South Coast.

Santa Barbara City Council: In early December, Paradise Café owner Randy Rowse was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Santa Barbara City Council after the six council members repeatedly deadlocked on a handful of finalists from a field of 46 applicants. Rowse, a longtime small business owner who is active in the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization and on the Downtown Parking Committee, says he has no political aspirations beyond his one-year appointment and plans to put the city’s best interests ahead of political polarization.

Homeless in Santa Barbara: Despite the city of Santa Barbara’s ambitious 12-point plan to address the chronic homeless issue, Noozhawk’s one-year review of the programs and strategies determined that progress is hard to track and that success appears measured in small victories.

Adelante Charter School: Adelante Charter School on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside earned the chance to pursue its new dual-immersion model after its predecessor, Cesar Chavez Charter School, was threatened with closure and its entire staff received pink slips. The school’s bilingual curriculum is one-of-a-kind in the Santa Barbara School District but was in danger of being shut down because of its low test scores. However, its Academic Performance Index scores for 2009-2010 were 30 points higher than the previous year, which earned the school a shout-out from the school board.

Cold Spring Canyon Bridge: In an exclusive, four-day Noozhawk series, reporters Lara Cooper and Giana Magnoli took an in-depth look at the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge and the barrier system that has been proposed to help prevent suicides at the structure along Highway 154 north of San Marcos Pass. Since the bridge opened in 1963, nearly 60 people have leaped to their deaths from it. A Caltrans project to install barriers has been mired in legal challenges.

Mental Illness and the Death of Cliff Detty: In an exclusive, three-day Noozhawk series, reporter Lara Cooper followed the ordeal of Rich Detty, a Santa Maria man whose son, Cliff, died while under restraints at a Santa Barbara County psychiatric health facility in April. Cliff Detty had long suffered from mental illness and the series chronicled his last hours and his father’s attempts to get help before he died and answers afterward.

Eastside Attack Recovery: In an exclusive Noozhawk article, reporter Lara Cooper told the story of Dustin Kor, who was brutally beaten in 2009 on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside — just blocks from where George Ied was attacked. A year later, Kor says he’s just now starting to feel like life is getting back to normal.

DUI Checkpoints: In an exclusive Noozhawk article, reporter Alex Kacik told the DUI checkpoint stories of an Iraq War veteran and a Montecito au pair. Both had their cars impounded during the stops and the circumstances surrounding the seizures painted a less-than-flattering picture of the increasingly common law-enforcement tactic.

Jail Ordeal: In an exclusive Noozhawk article, reporter Andrea Ellickson told the story of Jennifer Sheaffer, a Goleta woman who was taken into custody by California Highway Patrol officers she approached after suffering a panic attack. She says she suffered a seizure in jail after being denied her medications.

Wrong-Way Driver Sentenced in Fatal Crash: In June, 21-year-old Richard Rodriguez was sentenced to 13 years in prison for the wrong-way Highway 101 crash that killed two Goleta residents and badly injured two others in 2009. Rodriguez pleaded guilty to felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges resulting from the crash that killed Marcos Arredondo, 18, and family friend Macrina Ocampo, 58, a single mother of eight. Arredondo’s two younger sisters were in the backseat of the car their brother was driving and both endured lengthy hospitalizations following the collision. Rodriguez was found to have a blood-alcohol level of .22 percent after the crash and had been cited and released for a DUI in Orange County just eight days before he drove the wrong way on southbound Highway 101 just south of Storke Road. Donations to the Macrina Ocampo/Marcos Arredondo Memorial Fund are still being accepted at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

Diver K.C. Carlsen Dies off Santa Cruz Island: In December, K.C. Carlsen, 27, of Santa Barbara, was lobster diving off Santa Cruz Island when he failed to surface. His body was found a day later but a cause of death has not yet been released. The experienced diver and veteran fisherman was a popular fixture at the Page Youth Center, where he had coached, played and refereed basketball since he was a youngster. The K.C. Carlsen Scholarship Fund has been established to benefit kids at the Page Youth Center.

A Year of ALS: Fran and Hal Finney had their lives changed in August 2009 when they heard the diagnosis they most dreaded: Hal had ALS. Since then, the Goleta couple has created the annual Santa Barbara International Marathon fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Fran has taken over leading the South Coast ALS Support Group.

Foster Family in Need of a New Home Gets One Just in Time for Christmas: A Noozhawk story on Tammy and Kevin Ziegler, foster parents who suddenly found themselves in need of a new home at Christmas, prompted an outpouring of support. Thanks to the generosity of Noozhawk readers, the family moved in to a new place with just days to spare. Donations to the Zieglers Support Fund are still being accepted at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

