Check Out Noozhawk’s Online Forum for 2011 Santa Barbara City Council Election

Candidate Q&As and profiles return just in time for voters to pick their winners

This is the index to Noozhawk’s candidate profiles and Q&As for the 2011 Santa Barbara City Council election.

There are 10 candidates running for three council seats in the Nov. 8 election. Beginning Oct. 11, Noozhawk has posted two candidate profiles a day, based on a random drawing. Candidate Q&As have already been posted, although one candidate — Jerry Matteo — did not respond.

In alphabetical order, the candidates are:

» Sebastian Aldana Jr. Q&A

» Sebastian Aldana Jr. Running for City Council to Continue Path of Public Service

» Sharon Byrne Q&A

» City Council Candidate Sharon Byrne Passionate About Keeping Neighborhoods Safe

» Cruzito Cruz Q&A

» Cruzito Cruz Seeks to Increase ‘Americano’ Community Representation

» Iya Falcone Q&A

» For Candidate Iya Falcone, the Time Is Right for a Return to City Council

» Dale Francisco Q&A

» Dale Francisco to Pursue Hiring More Police Officers, Restructuring Pension System

» Jerry Matteo

» Cathy Murillo Q&A

» Cathy Murillo Seeks to Bring Working-Class Perspective to Santa Barbara Council

» Randy Rowse Q&A

» Rowse Puts Emphasis on Police, Fire in Seeking Full City Council Term

» Deborah Schwartz Q&A

» Planning Commissioner Deborah Schwartz Sets Sights on City Council Seat

» Michael Self Q&A

» Michael Self Says She’ll Continue to Fight for Neighborhoods if Re-Elected

Click here for more information on the city of Santa Barbara’s Nov. 8 election.

By the way, for those readers who are not familiar with Noozhawk’s political endorsement policy, we don’t have one. Noozhawk has chosen to maintain its objectivity and provide readers with as much information as we can, without telling you how we think you should vote.

