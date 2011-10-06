2011 Santa Barbara City Council Q&A with Michael Self

[Noozhawk’s note: There are 10 candidates running for three Santa Barbara City Council seats in the Nov. 8 election. Over the next five days, Noozhawk will be posting two candidate Q&As each day, based on the order in which the questionnaires were returned.]

| 2011 Election Coverage | Complete Series Index |

NOOZHAWK: What experiences from your professional or personal life make you uniquely qualified to be a Santa Barbara City Council member?

MICHAEL SELF: I am currently serving on the Santa Barbara City Council.

I have 35 years of business experience. When I was 22, I started a house-cleaning business and hired my first employee. I sold this business after 16 years. I moved to Santa Barbara 27 years ago and became chief financial officer of my husband’s contracting corporation for nine years. Then I accepted a position as a manufacturer’s representative, and retired after eight years. I have not listed minor positions of my career.

NOOZHAWK: Most of Santa Barbara’s labor concession agreements expire in 2012 and 2013, and CalPERS costs are expected to increase by millions of dollars. Would you support restructuring the city’s retirement or benefit plans?

MS: Yes. I think it is time to discuss two-tier employment agreements. I believe we should keep the promises made to existing employees.

NOOZHAWK: There have been several violent attacks on Santa Barbara’s Eastside and in the Milpas area within the last three years, and residents have called for more police protection. With the limited budget, how would you realistically address that community’s concerns?

MS: By improving efficiencies throughout our departments we can build our reserves and hire more police officers. By reviewing the Police Department structure and using nonsworn personnel, which would allow more officers in the field.

NOOZHAWK: What do you think of the General Plan’s direction?

MS: We recently compromised with those who wanted higher densities, and said we would limit the higher density units to 250 for eight years, or whichever comes first — as a test to determine the effect on the community. Overall I think we have improved the direction of the General Plan.

NOOZHAWK: If re-elected, what is the one issue on which you would focus to improve Santa Barbara’s quality of life?

MS: There are several, including adequate parking and open space for future development; better maintained public spaces, such as parks; more effective programs to deal with our homeless and vagrant population. We have already started this in process.

NOOZHAWK: What is Santa Barbara’s most neglected neighborhood?

MS: The Lower Eastside.

NOOZHAWK: What would you do to make city government more accessible to the Spanish-speaking community?

MS: We already translate our council meetings into Spanish. We could encourage this population to take advantage of classes to learn English, many of which are free.

NOOZHAWK: What is your position on funding a new Santa Barbara police station in the current fiscal environment?

MS: I believe we should dedicate as much of our Redevelopment Agency funds to this. De la Guerra Plaza, for $2.2 million, functions just fine, but I would suggest the normal maintenance be done. I doubt any taxes needed for this would be supported by the public until times improve.

NOOZHAWK: Do you support the city’s attempt to get a gang injunction, limiting the activities of identified Eastside and Westside gang members? What are some other anti-gang efforts you would pursue?

MS: Yes. Santa Barbara High School and many other organizations have programs for at-risk youth. I think holding parents more accountable would be a good thing to implement.

Many community policing resources have dried up, including the full-time DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) and beat coordinator positions at the police department, the county truancy program and school resource officers.

NOOZHAWK: Many community policing resources have dried up, including the full-time DARE and beat coordinator positions at the Santa Barbara Police Department, the Santa Barbara County truancy program and school resource officers. What low-cost solutions would you pursue to provide prevention and intervention services to the community’s young people?

MS: As I mentioned previously, efficiencies in all departments — especially the Police Department — would yield more financial resources to support these services. Mandating participation in existing programs.

NOOZHAWK: Noozhawk’s Prescription for Abuse series has been exploring the misuse and abuse of prescription medications in our community. What Santa Barbara issue do you think Noozhawk should tackle next?

MS: The Housing Authority.

| 2011 Election Coverage | Complete Series Index |

Additional Resources

» Click here for Michael Self’s campaign Web site, or call 805.682.0411. Connect with Michael Self on Facebook.

» Click here for more information on the city of Santa Barbara’s Nov. 8 election.

Larry Nimmer’s “Touring with the Candidates” video (www.nimmer.net)