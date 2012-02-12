Santa Barbara Partners in Education President’s Council: A Noozhawk Special Project

Monday, April 2 , 2018, 10:36 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | February 12, 2012 | 3:16 a.m.

This is the index page for Noozhawk’s series on the Santa Barbara Partners in Education President’s Council.

Thanks to Benjamin Maskell and Devin Urbany, interns provided by Partners in Education, we’ll be profiling volunteers from President’s Council companies and organizations to highlight the important role they play in inspiring local students — our employees of tomorrow.

The Partners in Education President’s Council is a group of local businesses, organizations and individuals who support Partners in Education with contributions of at least $2,500. Any company or organization has the opportunity to participate in Partners in Education, but the President’s Council is limited to no more than 25. Noozhawk is proud to be a President’s Council member, and has been almost from our launch in 2007.

Partners in Education is a program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office and is the beneficiary of the upcoming Santa Barbara Triathlon, Aug. 26-28. Ben Romo, executive director of Partners in Education, will be competing in the triathlon. Click here to make an online donation.

Index

» Brianna Aguilar of Montecito Bank & Trust

» Hillary Blackerby

» Caron Caligor

» Marybeth Carty of Venoco

» Doug Ford of D.D. Ford Construction

» Laura Inks

» Mike Just

» Elizabeth Kohne

» Linda Locker

» Ruth Loomer of MedBridge Development

» Aliece Magnusson

» Lee Moldaver

» Michael Rattray

» Lynn Redmond

» Lucia Rushton

» Debi Scott of Community West Bank

» Brad Smith of Cottage Health System

» Carol Gemberling Stewart

» Katy Stover

» Deb Stowers

» Drew Wakefield

