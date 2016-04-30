Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 12:56 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

2012 Laguna Blanca Alumna Cameron Platt Named Princeton Valedictorian

Princeton University valedictorian and English major Cameron Platt graduated from Laguna Blanca School, where she was a perennial star in the classroom and in theater productions. Click to view larger
Princeton University valedictorian and English major Cameron Platt graduated from Laguna Blanca School, where she was a perennial star in the classroom and in theater productions. (Platt family photo)
By Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School | April 30, 2016 | 9:15 p.m.

Laguna Blanca School alumna Cameron Platt has been selected as valedictorian of Princeton University’s Class of 2016.

The Princeton faculty accepted the nominations of the Faculty Committee on Examinations and Standing at its April 25 meeting.

Platt, an English major, will deliver the valedictory address at Princeton’s Commencement ceremony on May 31.

After she graduates, Platt, who is also earning a certificate in theater, will spend the summer working on a theater production to be presented at the New York International Fringe Festival.

She then will attend the University of Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar, on her way toward an academic career. Her studies already have taken her to Oxford, where she participated in the Middlebury Bread Loaf School of English and did research in the Bodleian Library during the summer of 2015. 

Platt earned the Shapiro Prize for Academic Excellence in her sophomore year and was the co-winner of the George B. Wood Legacy Junior Prize for exceptional achievement during the junior year. She was elected to Phi Beta Kappa in fall 2015.

She has received an English departmental prize annually since the spring of her freshman year, including the Class of 1870 junior and senior sophomore prizes, and the Class of 1870 Old English Prize. She has twice been recognized for Outstanding Work in the Program in Theater.

As an actor, director and in other production roles, Platt has worked on more than 30 theatrical productions. She is president of the Princeton University Players, the university’s student-run musical theater company. She is a peer academic adviser in Wilson College and a member of the undergraduate advisory committee in the English department.

Platt attended Laguna Blanca from grade seven through 12, and is fondly remembered for her many appearances on the stage in Spaulding Auditorium and for her extraordinary performance in the classroom, where she racked up a number of awards, including the Math Prize as a junior, before heading off to Princeton.

Click here for more information about Laguna Blanca School, a nonprofit EK-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school with campuses in Hope Ranch and Montecito.

— Tara Broucqsault is director of communication at Laguna Blanca School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 