2017 Santa Barbara Mayoral Q&A with Hal Conklin

[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series of questionnaires with the candidates running for Santa Barbara mayor in the Nov. 7 election. As part of Noozhawk’s upcoming Reimagine: Santa Barbara special project, the questions were tailored toward many of the challenges and opportunities of downtown Santa Barbara. Beginning Oct. 8, the installments are being published in alphabetical order: Hal Conklin, Frank Hotchkiss, Angel Martinez and Cathy Murillo. A fifth candidate, Bendy White, did not respond to two invitations to participate. Click here for the complete series index.]

NOOZHAWK: What do you think is or should be the City of Santa Barbara’s role in downtown retail and business development?

HAL CONKLIN: The City of Santa Barbara is “tied at the hip” with the business community in its investment for the future of the community. In the last 50 years, the city has invested well in excess of $100 million in the infrastructure of downtown, the creation of streets, parking lots, waterfront parks, land assembly for Paseo Nuevo, the creation and funding of part of the Cultural District (i.e. The Granada Theatre) and museums, etc.

It has also been the key partner in managing a long-term economic development plan for the community.

With the demise of the Santa Barbara Redevelopment Agency, the city has diminished its role in the long-term planning for the economy of Santa Barbara, and this has been to the community’s peril. We need to restore the city’s role in this vital planning process, which drives all of the other commitments to the community.

If you don’t know where the city is going, how do you decide where to make investments or add housing density to meet the needs of workers?

The city may have less money to spend, but that doesn’t relieve the city of its role in long-term planning and coordinating the community’s vision of its future.

NOOZHAWK: For years, aggressive panhandling and other homeless issues have been public concerns. The city and community partners have worked on this issue, but what would you do differently?

HC: Santa Barbara has invested more money in low-cost housing than any other city its size. Local governments own or control 14 percent of all of the housing in Santa Barbara. We also have more homeless shelters and recovery services than any other city of comparable size.

| Election 2017 | Complete Series Index |

Panhandling, though, is a form of feeding one’s addiction and has little to do with buying food or shelter. You might as well be handing out heroin, because giving money to feed someone’s addiction is just another form of murder.

I have supported our shelters for 50 years, and my family has been involved in running recovery programs. This is a case where we need to exercise “tough love” if we want to really help.

The police have been excellent in their handling of the situation on State Street.

What is still needed is a fresh approach to giving tourists and others an opportunity to give money directly to the rescue programs rather than handing over money to people who are going to use it to get drunk or buy drugs. Santa Monica, for example, has drop boxes on each block to give money for homeless services. We need something similar here.

NOOZHAWK: Do you support the Nov. 7 ballot initiative that would increase the city sales tax to 8.75 percent? Why or why not?

HC: I do support it because the potential of the collapse of the police station in a major earthquake would be a disaster for local law enforcement in an emergency. We could find ourselves in a great deal of difficulty, including vigilante gangs roaming the streets following a major disaster. We must protect our central emergency center as an extreme high priority.

We are also going to find ourselves unable to keep up with the maintenance of our roads without this kind of increase. Traffic is bad enough today, but every year we put off maintaining our transportation and street system, we will come to regret it.

Some people have a concern that the money might not be spent as it is proposed on the ballot. To solve that question, I would immediately pass an ordinance requiring financial and programmatic accountability with a required update and scoreboard on progress to be issued to the community every six months.

I would then put that accountability measure on the next ballot and ask the voters to make it a permanent reporting process.

NOOZHAWK: What are downtown Santa Barbara’s greatest infrastructure needs, and how would you pay for them?

HC: Within the control of the city, the infrastructure needs include a long-term road reconstruction budget and timeline, replacement of aging water pipes, emptying of silt out of Gibraltar Reservoir, and the construction of a little rail system between downtown, Goleta and UC Santa Barbara.

The water systems would be paid for from water rates, and the transportation system would require finding a funding source.

Outside of the control of the city, the greatest need is to rebuild the aging electrical grid owned by Southern California Edison. This will have to be negotiated between the city, SCE and the California Public Utilities Commission.

NOOZHAWK: Do you support the development of more housing in downtown Santa Barbara, including along the State Street corridor? Why or why not?

HC: I do support building more housing around wherever the city prioritizes new high-tech industries or new business ventures downtown. We desperately need a Long-Term Economic Development Plan for Santa Barbara, and every decision about housing, transportation and other public improvements needs to play off of that plan.

Without a plan as a blueprint, we are stuck evaluating every project that comes down the line on its own merits, and there is no way to balance the environmental, social and economic benefits against any overall community gain.

NOOZHAWK: The Average-Unit Density program aims to create more affordable rental housing in the city. What do you think the program is doing right, and how would you improve it?

HC: The AUD program has the potential for easing the housing strain on the community, but only if it is tied directly to, and is co-located where, new jobs are created.

If we are going to invest in building out the downtown — either in high-tech industries, or in retail — then the new AU density should be next to it so people can walk to work. In order to make this happen, the city will need to be an active partner in each project.

The current process of letting developers propose projects all over town is already creating a backlash that could easily sink the entire concept. You cannot wait until a number of projects are completed to evaluate the program’s success. We have to reprioritize this process immediately.

NOOZHAWK: What’s your favorite downtown activity?

HC: My favorite downtown activity is to enjoy the benefits of the Santa Barbara Cultural District. The combination of great shows, great restaurants, the Art Museum, Santa Barbara County Courthouse, art galleries, 1st Thursday art and wine events, jazz clubs, and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival are all part of a synergy of artistic delights.

NOOZHAWK: How many murals of Noozhawk do you think should be included in any public art projects for the Highway 101 underpass on Lower State Street?

HC: I love public art projects! I guess the simple answer is: Since public art is a juried process, then the underpass should include all those that the jury approves!

The downtown corridor has a wide variety of public art, including the murals of Solstice on The Granada garage, to the dancers above the entrance to the Arlington Theatre, to the Mural Room at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse itself.

Seriously, the State Street underpass needs art to liven it up. I can’t wait to see what you submit!

Additional Resources

» Click here for Hal Conklin’s campaign website, or call 805.669.6157. Connect with Hal Conklin on Facebook.

» Click here for more information about Santa Barbara’s Nov. 7 election.