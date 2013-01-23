Santa Barbara Partners in Education President’s Council: A Noozhawk Special Project

Advice

This is the index page for Noozhawk’s series on the Santa Barbara Partners in Education President’s Council.

Thanks to Gerardo Banuelos and Jenae Jeppsen of the Santa Barbara Partners in Education, we’ll be profiling volunteers from President’s Council companies and organizations to highlight the important role they play in inspiring local students — our employees of tomorrow.

Santa Barbara Partners in Education in a nonprofit 501(c)3 administered by the Santa Barbara County Education Office. Partners programs include a Volunteer Recruitment program serving K-12 public schools and nonprofit organizations; a Paid Job Readiness Training & Internship program for deserving high school students; and Computers for Families, a program working to close the digital divide.

Index

» John Daly

» Brenda Powell

» Michelle Hughes

» Kamie Mulroy

» Megan Gallagher

» Don Parsons

» Loretta Redd

» Chris Janeway

» Sharon Wang

» Gloria Fletcher

» Karen Lee Stevens

» Basel Alderi

» Mary Romo

» Valerie Kusherov

» Ricardo Quezada

» Carol Carter

» Kara Kerstiens

» Ann Rosecrance

The Partners in Education President’s Council is a group of local businesses, organizations and individuals who support Partners in Education with contributions of at least $2,500. Any company or organization has the opportunity to participate in Partners in Education, but the President’s Council is limited to no more than 25. Noozhawk is proud to be a President’s Council member, and has been almost from our launch in 2007.

» Click here to volunteer with Partners in Education, or call 805.964.4710 x4401.

» Connect with Partners in Education on Facebook.

» For other inquiries, contact internship program and communications coordinator Chelsea Duffy at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Noozhawk intern Karina Evans can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Santa Barbara Partners in Education.