2013 Fiesta Takes a Step Closer with Spirit, Junior Spirit Selections
Corrie Jimenez to represent Santa Barbara's Old Spanish Days as Spirit of Fiesta; Kailani Cordero earns Junior Spirit
By Fritz Olenberger, Noozhawk Contributor | April 21, 2013 | 5:30 a.m.
[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from the event.]
The 2013 Spirit of Fiesta and Junior Spirit auditions were held Saturday at La Cumbre Junior High School. When the dancing was done, Corrie Jimenez was named Spirit of Fiesta and Kailani Cordero was named Junior Spirit.
The Spirits will be featured dancers at Santa Barbara’s 2013 Old Spanish Days festivities, which officially begin July 31 and conclude Aug. 4.
Click here for more information on Old Spanish Days Fiesta.
— Photographer Fritz Olenberger is a frequent Noozhawk contributor and an official photographer of Old Spanish Days. Click here to see more of his work.
