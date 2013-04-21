2013 Fiesta Takes a Step Closer with Spirit, Junior Spirit Selections

The Spirits will be featured dancers at Santa Barbara’s 2013 Old Spanish Days festivities, which officially begin July 31 and conclude Aug. 4.

The 2013 Spirit of Fiesta and Junior Spirit auditions were held Saturday at La Cumbre Junior High School . When the dancing was done, Corrie Jimenez was named Spirit of Fiesta and Kailani Cordero was named Junior Spirit.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >