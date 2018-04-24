Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 2:35 pm | Partly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

UCSB’s Newest Alumni Proudly Walk Away with Diplomas, Memories after 2013 Commencement

Class of 2013 ends its era on campus with caps, gowns and a few tortillas

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | June 15, 2013 | 5:40 p.m.

Thousands of people packed UC Santa Barbara’s campus for commencement ceremonies this weekend to see proud students throw their hats — and tortillas — after graduating.

At Saturday afternoon’s ceremony for engineering and sciences, Chancellor Henry Yang congratulated the students on their academic achievements.

“I have also noticed your ability to have a good time,” he said with a smile.

“Now is a great time to be engineers and scientists,” said commencement speaker Darlene Solomon, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Agilent Technologies.

Technological progress is accelerating exponentially, so there are so many more opportunities for new graduates to find work they care about and to pursue it with gusto, she said.

Both student speakers joked that they had Googled “life advice” when writing their speeches, which focused on taking risks and prioritizing what’s most important.

Haleigh Rachelle Auck, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering, said her curiosity and need to solve problems led her to engineering and, ultimately, to UCSB.

“I’ve been an engineer in training my whole life; I found more joy in taking the toy apart than playing with the toy itself,” she exclaimed.

Daniel Mena-Martinez, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in actuarial sciences, grew up in a non-English-speaking household and used to look at his mechanic father’s hands, which were calloused and oil-stained.

“He told me, don’t study and you’ll be forced to have hands like me,” he recalled.

With all the life lessons Mena-Martinez found online, he said they all had one thing in common: investing time for the important things.

“There are no shortcuts,” he said.

The weekend’s commencement schedule:

Friday, June 14

» Bren School of Environmental Science & Management

Saturday, June 15

» Mathematical, Life & Physical Sciences

» Engineering and Sciences

» Social Sciences I

Sunday, June 16

» Social Sciences II
9 a.m., The Faculty Club Green

» Humanities and Fine Arts
1 p.m., The Faculty Club Green

» Graduate Divison
4 p.m., The Faculty Club Green

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

