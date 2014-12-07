2014 Solvang Julefest Parade Winners Announced

Solvang, which means sunny fields in Danish, welcomed the sun again Saturday for the annual Solvang Julefest Parade, which boasted more than 400 participants and 55 entries that marched, rolled, trotted and strolled along seasonally decorated Mission Drive, Copenhagen Drive and adjacent streets.

This year’s Solvang Julefest theme was “Spirit of Giving” and the grand marshal was award-winning chef, Bethany Markee, food service director at Solvang School.

Markee’s motto — “Fresh real food ... for children ... every day. It’s possible.” — embodies the 2014 Julefest theme, according to Tracy Farhad, executive director of Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau and the Julefest Parade coordinator.

Solvang Julefest events are presented by the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau on behalf of the City of Solvang with sponsorship support from Visit Santa Ynez Valley, Montecito Bank & Trust and other area businesses and organizations.

The parade announcer was Laura Kath, and serving as volunteer judges were area residents Steve Benjamin, Joan and Merle Blasjo, Ann and Richard Gamble and William Morton.

Parade winners are invited to pick up their trophies at the Solvang Visitor Center, 1639 Copenhagen Drive, which is open 9 a.m.and 5 p.m. daily.

The 2014 Solvang Julefest Parade award winners are:

» Best Theme Oriented (The Spirit of Giving): Santa Ynez Valley Christian Academy

» Best Float: Community Nativity Pageant

» Best Equestrian Entry: Los Padres Trail Riders

» Best Vehicle Entry: Santa Ynez Valley Model A Ford Club

» Best Musical Entry: Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Marching Band

» Best Performance Group: Community Robotics Learning Foundation

» Best Overall Entry: Wandering Dog Wine Bar and the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society

Solvang, named one of Time Magazine’s “Most Christmas-y Towns in America,” sparkles during the 2014 annual Julefest (Yule-Fest) Celebration, now through Jan. 9. New this year are free visits with Santa in Solvang Park, Mission Drive at First Street:

» Dec. 7, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

» Dec. 13, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

» Dec. 14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Other Julefest festivities include the Julefest Living Christmas Trees Display (through Dec. 31); the Julefest Wine & Beer Walk (Dec. 13-14); the traditional Nativity Pageant (Dec. 13); Shop, Mingle & Jingle retail specials through Dec. 7 and December 12-14; and the Annual Christmas Tree Burn on Jan. 9.

All Solvang Julefest events are open to the public with free admission, except the Julefest Holiday Wine & Beer Walk.

Click here for more information and ticket purchases, call 805.688.6144 or stop by the Solvang Visitors Center at 1639 Copenhagen Drive.

— Laura Kath is media relations director of the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.