Santa Barbara Waterfront Parking Permits for 2014 Now on Sale

Annual Santa Barbara waterfront parking permits went on sale Dec. 1.

General permits cost $95. Slip permittee permits (one per slip) cost $70. Permits are valid from the date of purchase through Dec. 31, 2014.

The Waterfront Department encourages residents and slip permittees to purchase 2014 parking permits early for a full year of economical parking. General permits are available at the Harbormaster’s Office and at all waterfront parking kiosks, except Stearns Wharf. Slip permittee permits may only be purchased at the Harbormaster’s Office.

This year’s permit features an illustration by harbor resident Capt. Helene Webb.

For more parking information, please call the Waterfront Parking Office at 805.897.1965.

— Sergio Arriaga is an assistant coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department.