Native American Dancing, Food and Entertainment Top Draws at 2015 Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow

(Rubén Orozco video)

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is holding its 20th annual Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow this weekend at Live Oak Campground in Santa Ynez.

The festivities continue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The two-day pow-wow features Native American dancing, singing and drumming, and draws members of tribal nations from across the United States. Competitive dancing includes traditional, straight, fancy and grass categories.

The pow-wow also includes plenty of Native American foods, music, educational and cultural experiences, arts, crafts and customs.

Admission is free and parking is $5.

Live Oak Campground is located at 4650 Highway 154 near Rancho San Marcos Golf Course in Santa Ynez.