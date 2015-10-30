2015 Cohort Completes Women & Leadership Certificate Program at Antioch University Santa Barbara

Advice

The students in the second cohort of the Antioch University Santa Barbara Women & Leadership Certificate Program completed their third and final residency and were awarded their certificates last weekend.

The 13 members of the cohort started the program in January and have worked closely together through last weekend’s residency on personal and professional development skills and networking.

Each woman produced an experiential leadership project as part of the program:

» Carma Caughlan: Go Girl Equestrian Program

» Andria Cohen: Andria Martinez Cohen for City Council 2015: The Journey of a Political Novice

» Le’Wanda Croft: Day of Serving

» Paola Dela Cruz: Leading My Team

» Jennifer Fullerton: Carpe Diem

» Guille Gil-Reynoso: Evolving Latino Landscape

» Shelby Harrington: Inclusivity in Academia: Creating Community by Expanding Knowledge

» Sarah Hayes: Research on Global Impacts of Decentralized Textile Production

» Charlene Macharia: ALL Ladies League Santa Barbara Chapter

» Julie Morello: Leadership & Character Building with Children

» Lesley Moss: On Site – Day Care

» Lisa Myers: Patagonia Global Employee Engagement

» Jessica Sanchez: Engaging and Attracting the Next Generation of Donors

Highlights from the weekend included a public presentation of all projects, a program completion ceremony and a reception for family and friends.

The program was led by instructors Carol Tisson, Jacqueline Olivera, and Cindy Levine and was supported by AUSB President Nancy Leffert, board of trustees member Susan Rose, W&L program coordinator Lindsay Crissman and former W&L program director Judy Bruton.

Antioch University Santa Barbara is currently accepting applications for the 2016 Women & Leadership Certificate Program, a unique, low-residency/virtual certificate program that prepares tomorrow’s leaders by empowering them with the knowledge, skills and mentorship to achieve professional and personal success.

Learn more about the program at www.antiochsb.edu/wal and request more information about joining the 2016 cohort.

— Brian Dearth is the marketing manager for Antioch University Santa Barbara.