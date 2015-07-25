2015 Fiesta Flower Girls, Las Senoritas Provide a Colorful Picture of Old Spanish Days

Advice

Over 140 members of the Class of 2015 are ready to serve as official greeters for Fiesta, Aug. 5-9

Old Spanish Days’ symbolic hostesses, Fiesta Flower Girls and Las Senoritas, stepped in front of the camera Saturday to get their individual and group pictures taken.

More than 140 Flower Girls and Senoritas will carry on the 67-year tradition as the official greeters of 2015 Old Spanish Days, as started in 1949 by Ruth Dow Figg-Hoblyn.

The ambassadors extend welcome to thousands of guests by presenting flowers from their baskets.

Generations of young Santa Barbara area residents have served as the smiling faces of Old Spanish Days.

Old Spanish Days runs Aug. 5 to 9.

Viva la Fiesta!

— Erik Davis is publicity chairman of Old Spanish Days.