2015 Fiesta Flower Girls, Las Senoritas Provide a Colorful Picture of Old Spanish Days

Over 140 members of the Class of 2015 are ready to serve as official greeters for Fiesta, Aug. 5-9

The Old Spanish Days Class of 2015 Flower Girls and Las Senoritas line up for their official photo opportunity Saturday at the Santa Barbara Mission. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)
By Erik Davis for Old Spanish Days | July 25, 2015 | 11:20 p.m.

Old Spanish Days’ symbolic hostesses, Fiesta Flower Girls and Las Senoritas, stepped in front of the camera Saturday to get their individual and group pictures taken.

More than 140 Flower Girls and Senoritas will carry on the 67-year tradition as the official greeters of 2015 Old Spanish Days, as started in 1949 by Ruth Dow Figg-Hoblyn.

The ambassadors extend welcome to thousands of guests by presenting flowers from their baskets.

Generations of young Santa Barbara area residents have served as the smiling faces of Old Spanish Days.

Old Spanish Days runs Aug. 5 to 9. Click here for more information about Old Spanish Days, as well as a complete schedule of events.

Viva la Fiesta!

— Erik Davis is publicity chairman of Old Spanish Days.

Fiesta Flower Girls and Las Senoritas have been part of the Old Spanish Days celebration for 67 years. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)
Fiesta Flower Girls and Las Senoritas have been part of the Old Spanish Days celebration for 67 years. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

