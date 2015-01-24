Surf Set Finally Takes to the Waves at 2015 Rincon Classic

After several weather delays, hundreds of surfers — of all ages — compete for the ride of their lives during three-day tournament

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Sunny weather greeted the hundreds of surfers and spectators who turned out for the 2015 Rincon Classic held at Rincon Beach this weekend.

The annual event expanded to a third day for the amateur and professional surfing competitions, running Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It has divisions for all ages, from the 12 & Under “Gremlins” to the 55 & Up “Legends.”

The popular tournament was delayed several weekends while the organizers waited for the right weather and waves.

There will be an awards ceremony and fundraiser at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum on Sunday evening to show off highlights of the events and recognize the winners.

This year’s event is sponsored by Hurley and Channel Islands Surfboards.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.