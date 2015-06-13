Friday, June 8 , 2018, 7:05 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

UCSB’s Class of ’15 Takes a Walk as Thousands of Graduates Celebrate Commencement

Newest alumni proudly receive diplomas amid speeches, congratulations, photographs and one last round of ‘Olé!’

Students receive their temporary diplomas from UC Santa Barbara Chancellor Henry T. Yang during Saturday’s commencement for Math, Life and Physical Sciences. Click to view larger
Students receive their temporary diplomas from UC Santa Barbara Chancellor Henry T. Yang during Saturday’s commencement for Math, Life and Physical Sciences. (Mike Eliason)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | June 13, 2015 | 12:01 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

A sea of students in commencement gowns — with “Class of 2015” emblazoned on blue and gold sashes — flooded the Faculty Club lawn Saturday morning as UC Santa Barbara continued its graduation festivities.

Expectant parents, families and friends waved to the grads as they were seated, and the students who walked Saturday will be added to the throng of more than 5,000 who were awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees from the 2014-2015 academic year.

The commencement events were so numerous, with so many students, that they were held over an eight-day period, which was slated to wrap up Sunday afternoon.

The College of Creative Studies had its ceremony  June 7, and the Bren School of Environmental Management had its commencement June 12. On Saturday, three commencement ceremonies were scheduled: the College of Letters and Science, Engineering and Sciences and Social Sciences.

The festivities will continue at 9 a.m. Sunday when commencement is held for Social Sciences II, and later in the day, Humanities and the Arts and the Graduate Division.

At the start of the College of Letters and Science graduation, the national anthem was sung Saturday morning by Biopsychology graduate Joshua Nkwocha, who spurred the students on to a chorus of “Olé!” after the anthem’s conclusion.

Chancellor Henry Yang also spoke, thanking the parents and grandparents for their “unwavering love and encouragement” for the students who were present.

He said he had happy memories of the class during their recruitment and move-in weekend their freshman year.

“It seems like yesterday,” he said.

Pierre Wiltzius, the Susan and Bruce Worster dean of Science, encouraged the students to not be afraid to take risks, and quoted Albert Einstein to emphasize the point.

“A ship is always safe at the shore but that is not what it is built for,” he told the graduates.

He urged them to stand up for the value of science in society, and proclaimed that the future “is in good hands.”

Pharmacology graduate Claudia Jette gave the student address.

Commencement speaker Miguel de los Rios, a UCSB alumnus and vice president of research and development for Sevion Therapeutics, also encouraged the students.

The biotechnology company he works for tackles antibody therapies for oncology and autoimmune disorders, like rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis. Sevion also is working to develop cutting-edge technologies to deal with aggressive cancers.

De los Rios shared about his early life, growing up with dyslexia, when his aide told his parents he wouldn’t make it past high school. But a series of teachers invested in de los Rios, taking chances on him and expecting more.

“Turns out I loved challenges,” he said.

De los Rios eventually discovered science while working at the Hopkins Marine Station while attending a local junior college. He ultimately transferred to UCSB and started a company based on research he was doing to discover how to better treat diseased tissue.

As he began to pitch the idea to investors, he recalled, “I was ridiculed often and told to go work a few years in the industry before starting a company. But I wouldn’t give up.”

He eventually found the right investors, and ran his company Chimeros as its CEO and CFO.

“The message to you, is you can be that teacher who believes, or that scientist who gives a kid a break,” he told the graduates sitting before him. “Be a hero ... Love what you do.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 