2016 Holy Week, Easter Services Scheduled at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Los Olivos

Faith

Members of the public of all ages are invited to celebrate Holy Week and Easter at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue at the corner of Alamo Pintado Avenue in downtown Los Olivos.

According to Priest and Rector The Rev. Dr. Randall Day, “Holy Week is the heart of the Christian year. It is not only an observance of the final days of Jesus Christ’s earthly life but also is a re-presentation or re-living of those days with Jesus and a faith community in a profound spiritual way. Easter continually forms and reshapes our identity as Christian people. Here at St. Mark’s, we practice a spacious Christianity where there is room for absolutely everyone and invite the community to celebrate this special time.”

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley’s 2016 Holy Week and Easter services and activities are open to all.

Palm Sunday services will take place 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2016, with the blessing and distribution of palms at all services.

St. Mark’s and Bethania Lutheran Church will co-present a Maundy Thursday service March 24, 2016. Anyone in the community is welcome to join.

Pastor Chris Brown of Bethania Lutheran will be preaching. According to The Rev. Day, “The word ‘maundy’ comes from John 13:34 that refers to a new mandate (mandatum novum in Latin) or commandment.”

In this scripture, Jesus said, “I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another.”

A simple supper for all will be served in Stacy Hall at 6 p.m., preceding the Liturgy of the Day at 7 p.m. The service includes the washing of feet or hands (for those who wish) and also recalls Christ’s institution of the sacrament of communion.



On Good Friday, March 25, 2016, the Liturgy of the Day will take place at 7 p.m. and feature communion from the reserved sacrament.

Good Friday is a solemn service in commemoration of Christ’s death on the cross.



The Easter Vigil will take place Saturday, March 26, 2016.

The Rev. Day explains, “This is one of the most ancient of all special Christian liturgies and sums up much of what is involved in being Christian. Special music is part of the service. Worshippers may bring a bell to help celebrate the joyous announcement of Easter.”

The Great Vigil of Easter will be at 8 p.m. and feature the liturgy of the new fire, blessing of the Paschal Candle, the great Alleluia and the first Eucharist of Easter.

A festive reception offering local wines, soft drinks, hors d’oeuvres and desserts will follow the service.

On Easter Day, Sunday, March 27, 2016, the Easter Festival Eucharist with special music and choir will be offered at both 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. services.

At 9:15 am there will be an Easter egg hunt in the courtyard and gardens for children and toddlers through elementary school age (baskets will no be provided).

There will be a reception featuring complimentary refreshments and conversation after each service.

The regular 5 p.m. Sunday service will not be offered on Easter Day.

The church will be decorated with magnificent floral displays created by members of St. Mark’s Altar Guild and other members.

For further info, contact The Rev. Randall Day directly at the church at 805.688.4454 or [email protected].

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.