Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 2:23 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

2016 Santa Barbara Historical Dance Workshop Announces Guest Artist Ana Yepes

By Marci Hall for New York Baroque Dance Company | May 6, 2016 | 8:50 a.m.
Dancer Ana Yepes will serve as guest artist for the 2016 Santa Barbara Historical Dance Workshop.
Dancer Ana Yepes will serve as guest artist for the 2016 Santa Barbara Historical Dance Workshop. (New York Baroque Dance Company)

The New York Baroque Dance Company is honored to welcome Ana Yepes as guest artist for its 2016 Santa Barbara Historical Dance Workshop, which will take place June 24-28, 2016. 

Yepes, a native of Madrid, will teach a survey of Spanish court dances from the 16th-18th centuries. She will also teach period castanet technique.  

Several of the dances being taught are especially interesting, as they are from unpublished manuscripts that are not easily available for study.

“Ana is the uncontested expert in a field she helped to pioneer,” says Catherine Turocy, artistic director of The New York Baroque Dance Company and the workshop.  

Turocy will also teach classes during the workshop to include baroque basics and Spanish dances from Feuillet notation such as the Spanish minuet and the sarabande.

The workshop, sponsored by The New York Baroque Dance Company, is open to multi-level students including professional performers and teachers in the areas of dance, drama and music.

The workshop will take place in the heart of Old Santa Barbara: Santa Barbara Dance Arts (made possible with an Arts Mentorship Program Rent Subsidy), Parish Hall and the Karpeles Manuscript Museum. Santa Barbara history will be intertwined into the workshop with visits to museums and missions.   

For more information, visit www.nybaroquedance.org or contact Marci Hall at [email protected].

Marci Hall represents New York Baroque Dance Company.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 