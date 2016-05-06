2016 Santa Barbara Historical Dance Workshop Announces Guest Artist Ana Yepes

The New York Baroque Dance Company is honored to welcome Ana Yepes as guest artist for its 2016 Santa Barbara Historical Dance Workshop, which will take place June 24-28, 2016.

Yepes, a native of Madrid, will teach a survey of Spanish court dances from the 16th-18th centuries. She will also teach period castanet technique.

Several of the dances being taught are especially interesting, as they are from unpublished manuscripts that are not easily available for study.

“Ana is the uncontested expert in a field she helped to pioneer,” says Catherine Turocy, artistic director of The New York Baroque Dance Company and the workshop.

Turocy will also teach classes during the workshop to include baroque basics and Spanish dances from Feuillet notation such as the Spanish minuet and the sarabande.

The workshop, sponsored by The New York Baroque Dance Company, is open to multi-level students including professional performers and teachers in the areas of dance, drama and music.

The workshop will take place in the heart of Old Santa Barbara: Santa Barbara Dance Arts (made possible with an Arts Mentorship Program Rent Subsidy), Parish Hall and the Karpeles Manuscript Museum. Santa Barbara history will be intertwined into the workshop with visits to museums and missions.

For more information, visit www.nybaroquedance.org or contact Marci Hall at [email protected].

— Marci Hall represents New York Baroque Dance Company.