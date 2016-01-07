Monday, April 2 , 2018, 2:51 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Wet Weather Snuffs Out Solvang Christmas Tree Burn

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | January 7, 2016

Solvang’s annual Christmas Tree Burn, scheduled for Friday night in the fields of Old Mission Santa Inés, has been canceled because of this week’s rainy weather. 

City Manager Brad Vidro said the recent downpours have made the staging and viewing areas in the field extremely wet and muddy, creating unstable conditions.

The city of Solvang will work with its contractor, Waste Management, to remove the trees already placed in the pile and recycle them via chipping for future use as mulch.

Solvang, named one of Time magazine’s “Most Christmas-y Towns in America,” traditionally concludes its annual Julefest celebration by burning a massive piles of Christmas trees each January.  

The Christmas Tree Burn is supervised by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department as one of the largest fire-safety demonstrations and community gatherings on the Central Coast.

The annual event is coordinated by the Solvang Parks & Recreation Department and features live entertainment, food and beverages available for purchase in a popular family friendly environment.

With the 2016 event canceled, the next Solvang Christmas Tree Burn is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2017.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully

