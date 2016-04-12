2016 Walk to Cure Arthritis Set for April 30 in Santa Barbara

The public of all ages is invited to help find a cure for arthritis by participating in and raising funds for the 2016 Santa Barbara Walk to Cure Arthritis, which will take place on Saturday, April 30.

With one- and three-mile options, both leisurely walks through the campus and along the beach, the event provides a family-friendly environment with exercise, food, entertainment, kids’ activities and a health expo.

Pre-registration for the Walk to Cure Arthritis is strongly encouraged. There is no minimum registration fee, but team fundraising for a cure is urged.

Registration opens at 8 a.m., and the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. on the beautiful Santa Barbara City College West Campus at 967 Cliff Drive.

The Santa Barbara Walk to Cure Arthritis will feature local honorees on the front lines in the battle against arthritis.

The event’s honorary chair is Arie Dejong, vice president of Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. The walk event chair is John Muller, owner of Muller & Weber Physical Therapy in Santa Barbara.

“Arthritis is costly, painful and debilitating, and makes a significant impact in the lives of people in this community,” says Muller. “By participating in and raising funds for Walk to Cure Arthritis, you will help us reach our local goal of raising $210,000, which will move us that much closer to better treatment options and a cure.”

The event also honors medical honoree is Dr. Daniel F. Craviotto, Jr., orthopedic surgeon, and spotlights youth honoree, 10-year-old Lana Lilienstein of Santa Barbara, who was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis at age three, who is active raising awareness that kids get arthritis, too.

Arthritis is a crippling disease that impacts nearly 53 million adults and 300,000 children, approximately 23 percent of the United States population in total.

The disease costs the U.S. economy $128 billion dollars a year and is a more frequent cause of activity limitation than heart disease, cancer or diabetes.

To register for the Santa Barbara Walk to Cure Arthritis, visit www.WalktoCureArthritis.org/CentralCoast or contact Debbie Martin at 805.563.4685.

The public is also invited to join the effort in San Luis Obispo Sunday, May 21, 2016, at the Cal Poly campus.

Walk to Cure Arthritis is the Arthritis Foundation’s signature, nationwide fundraising event to prevent, control and cure the nation’s leading cause of disability.

Funds raised through the Walk to Cure Arthritis will go toward programs of research, education, advocacy and juvenile arthritis family support to help people today while finding a cure for tomorrow.

To learn more about the fight to cure arthritis, visit www.arthritis.org/california.

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing Arthritis Foundation.