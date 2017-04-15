San Marcos High’s Norma Escárcega Twirls Her Way to 2017 Spirit of Fiesta Title

Hope School student Eve Flores earns Junior Spirit honors after competition between 24 Old Spanish Days dancers

Twenty-four performers wearing Spanish flamenco dresses congregated backstage Saturday afternoon at La Cumbre Junior High School in Santa Barbara, waiting for their moment in the spotlight.

The announcer at the Old Spanish Days Spirit of Fiesta audition called a participant’s name.

It was show time.

One by one, with smiles gleaming, the contestants stepped onto the dance stage, each girl dancing to unique songs with stylized choreography.

The audience cheered wildly.

After a period of building anticipation, 2017 La Presidente Rhonda Henderson declared San Marcos High School student Norma Escárcega the 2017 Spirit of Fiesta.

“I’m speechless and happy,” the 17 year old said. “Everyone did an amazing job. I’m looking forward to dancing, experiencing Fiesta and representing the community. I practiced for many months.”

Escárcega’s dance type was Flamenco, and her dance style was tangos.

Hope School student Eve Flores was named the 2017 Junior Spirit of Fiesta.

She also danced Flamenco, and her style was Colombiana.

The 10 year old said dancing is a form of creativity for her.

“Dancing is a way to express myself,” Eve said. “I can be whoever I want to be when I get on stage. I’m confident when I’m dancing.”

She said she looks forward to performing at various Old Spanish Days events in the coming months.

“I’m excited to dance in different places because it’s a new experience,” Eve said. “The other girls today did good, and I’m proud of everyone.”

Both winners thanked Old Spanish Days, fellow participants, their encouraging family members, friends and Linda Vega Dance Studio.

Saturday was about celebrating the vitality of the historic Old Spanish Days festival, which takes place Aug 2-6.

Competitors were judged on their rhythm, timing, technique, stage presence and appropriate costuming for the selected genre of dance.

Eleven dancers were competing for the Spirit of Fiesta, and 13 girls were vying for the Junior Spirit title.

The competitive event drew move than 700 lively community supporters.

Among the applauding crowd was 1989 Spirit of Fiesta Melissa Pulido Robledo, a ninth-generation Santa Barbara resident.

“I enjoy watching all of the girls dance and their incredible talent they have learned,” Robledo said. “I watch the audition every year. Old Spanish Days is a great event. Fiesta is amazing and it brings our community together for a special event.”

Santa Barbara High student Sofia Chicote, 16, was designated the Spirit of Fiesta runner-up.

Notre Dame School student Natalia Trevino, 8, was named the Junior Spirit runner-up.

The Spirit of Fiesta was introduced in 1949, and the Junior Spirit of Fiesta began in 1965.

Traditionally, the Spirit of Fiesta leads El Desfile Histórico while the Junior Spirit leads the Children’s Parade. Together they will perform at dozens of events from now through the end of Fiesta this summer.

