Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:23 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

San Marcos High’s Norma Escárcega Twirls Her Way to 2017 Spirit of Fiesta Title

Hope School student Eve Flores earns Junior Spirit honors after competition between 24 Old Spanish Days dancers

Norma Escárcega, center, reacts in disbelief as her name is announced as the 2017 Spirit of Fiesta on Saturday at La Cumbre Junior High School in Santa Barbara. The San Marcos High School student, along with Junior Spirit Eve Flores, will be the center of much attention over the next few months as excitement and the events calendar build for Old Spanish Days Fiesta, Aug. 2-6.

(Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

< 449 > of 9
2017 Old Spanish Days La Presidente Rhonda Henderson with Spirit of Fiesta Norma Escárcega, right, and Junior Spirit Eve Flores.

(Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

< 450 > of 9
Norma Escárcega, winner of the 2017 Spirit of Fiesta competition.

(Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

< 451 > of 9
Eve Flores, winner of the 2017 Junior Spirit, is a student at Hope School in Santa Barbara.

(Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

< 452 > of 9
Natalia Trevino is the runner-up in the Junior Spirit competition.

(Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

< 453 > of 9
Sofia Chicote is the runner-up in the Spirit competition.

(Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

< 454 > of 9
Lexi Simentales, the 2016 Spirit of Fiesta, peforms the final dance of her term.

(Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

< 455 > of 9
The Spirit contestants await the announcement of the 2017 winner.

(Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

< 456 > of 9
2017 Spirit of Fiesta Norma Escárcega is mobbed by family, friends and well-wishers after Saturday’s competition.

(Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

< 457 > of 9
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | April 15, 2017 | 8:07 p.m.

Twenty-four performers wearing Spanish flamenco dresses congregated backstage Saturday afternoon at La Cumbre Junior High School in Santa Barbara, waiting for their moment in the spotlight.

The announcer at the Old Spanish Days Spirit of Fiesta audition called a participant’s name.

It was show time.

One by one, with smiles gleaming, the contestants stepped onto the dance stage, each girl dancing to unique songs with stylized choreography.

The audience cheered wildly.

After a period of building anticipation, 2017 La Presidente Rhonda Henderson declared San Marcos High School student Norma Escárcega the 2017 Spirit of Fiesta.

“I’m speechless and happy,” the 17 year old said. “Everyone did an amazing job. I’m looking forward to dancing, experiencing Fiesta and representing the community. I practiced for many months.”

Escárcega’s dance type was Flamenco, and her dance style was tangos.

Hope School student Eve Flores was named the 2017 Junior Spirit of Fiesta.

She also danced Flamenco, and her style was Colombiana.

The 10 year old said dancing is a form of creativity for her.

“Dancing is a way to express myself,” Eve said. “I can be whoever I want to be when I get on stage. I’m confident when I’m dancing.”

She said she looks forward to performing at various Old Spanish Days events in the coming months.

“I’m excited to dance in different places because it’s a new experience,” Eve said. “The other girls today did good, and I’m proud of everyone.”

Both winners thanked Old Spanish Days, fellow participants, their encouraging family members, friends and Linda Vega Dance Studio.

Saturday was about celebrating the vitality of the historic Old Spanish Days festival, which takes place Aug 2-6.

Competitors were judged on their rhythm, timing, technique, stage presence and appropriate costuming for the selected genre of dance.

Eleven dancers were competing for the Spirit of Fiesta, and 13 girls were vying for the Junior Spirit title.

The competitive event drew move than 700 lively community supporters.

Among the applauding crowd was 1989 Spirit of Fiesta Melissa Pulido Robledo, a ninth-generation Santa Barbara resident.

“I enjoy watching all of the girls dance and their incredible talent they have learned,” Robledo said. “I watch the audition every year. Old Spanish Days is a great event. Fiesta is amazing and it brings our community together for a special event.”

Santa Barbara High student Sofia Chicote, 16, was designated the Spirit of Fiesta runner-up.

Notre Dame School student  Natalia Trevino, 8, was named the Junior Spirit runner-up.

The Spirit of Fiesta was introduced in 1949, and the Junior Spirit of Fiesta began in 1965.

Traditionally, the Spirit of Fiesta leads El Desfile Histórico while the Junior Spirit leads the Children’s Parade. Together they will perform at dozens of events from now through the end of Fiesta this summer.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 