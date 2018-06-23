Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 1:27 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 
2017 Prep Football Preview: Cate Has Size, Experience Going For It This Season

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 31, 2017 | 7:34 a.m.

The Cate Rams will bring size to the football field as they look to rebound from an 8-man season that didn’t meet program standards.

Cate was ousted in the first round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2006 season, which was the second year after the program was restarted.

The Rams return All-CIF lineman Chris Bennett, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound senior and senior Eric Yi (6-foot, 260) to the offensive and defensive lines. Senior Patrick Armstrong, at 6-3, 205, plays defensive end as well as linebacker and even quarterback.

“He’s a bit of a Swiss Army knife,” said Cate assistant coach Dave Soto.

Another lineman with size is junior Carson Williams  (6-4, 200), an All-CIF honorable mention choice last year.

Junior Jack Deardorff returns as the starting quarterback and the power-running Drew Anastasio (5-9, 185) is back at a running back spot. Khadim Pouye, an athletic 6-1, 180-pound sophomore, is expected to be in the offensive mix. The Rams have a bull of a fullback in Luke Beckman (5-10, 180),  who also plays center and linebacker.

The Rams will be tested early as they play at perennial 8-man football power Mojave in the season open, Friday, Sept. 1.

“Our guys have worked really hard since we returned to campus in the middle of August,” said Soto. “They are determined to help push this program.”

The Rams will play in a new league this season as the Condor League disbanded. They join Orcutt Academy, Villanova Prep and Thacher in the Mt. Pinos League.  Their crosstown game with Laguna Blanca will be a non-league game as Laguna Blanca is playing a freelance schedule.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal

