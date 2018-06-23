2017 Prep Football Preview: Laguna Blanca Counting On Seniors to Lead the Way

Football

Laguna Blanca has a small but experienced squad going into the 8-man football season.

Of the 16 players on the roster, nine are seniors, led by lineman Miles McGovern and multi-purpose player Aidan O’Donnell.

“We have only two newcomers, so we do have a more experienced group this year,” said coach Shane Lopes. “We’ve been training all summer.”

McGovern is expected to be a force on both sides of the ball. O’Donnell anchors the defense at middle linebacker and will play center. He can also play at quarterback, running back and receiver, as he did last season.

Ty Trosky, a receiver last season, moves into the quarterback spot. Tight end Anton Homeniuk figures to be his go-to receiver.

“We have a solid core of players who have bought into the norms and principles associated with the program,” Lopes said. “Our seniors lead by example day in and day out. They continue to remain focused on their personal improvement as it relates to the betterment of the team.”

Lopes’ coaching staff gained Anthony Ramirez as the offensive coordinator. The two were teammate at Dos Pueblos. Ramirez previously coached the JV team at Santa Barbara High.

The Owls are playing a freelance schedule this season as the Condor League disbanded. They open under the lights Friday, Sept. 1 at Santa Maria Valley Christian Academy.

