2017 Prep Football Preview: Santa Barbara High Excited About Quality of Players on Roster

Football

This is one in a series of previews on South Coast high school football teams.

The football roster is not huge at Santa Barbara High School, but the quality and athleticism of the players on it make coach JT Stone very happy.

“People talk about our numbers, but the good thing is we have 35 guys who want to play football,” said Stone, who enters his fourth year coaching the Dons. “That was our goal coming into the season.

"I don’t really care about having 50-60 kids on the football team. That doesn’t define anything. We want kids that want to play football here at Santa Barbara; they want to practice, they want to tackle, they want to do all those good things. I’m blessed to have the number of kids we have that want to play football.”

There is talent, starting with the passing combination of junior quarterback Frankie Gamberdella (6-0, 150) and senior wide receiver Natani Drati (6-2, 185).

They were instrumental in the Dons winning a huge game at Dos Pueblos, which helped them earn a share of the Channel League title. The two hooked up on the tying touchdown in the final seconds in the win at Dos Pueblos.

“Last year was a good experience for me,” said Gamberdella, who as a sophomore was inserted into the starting quarterback position in the third game of the season. He threw a touchdown pass to Drati and led the team to a victory at Channel Islands.

TheDons won five games with Gamberdella calling the signals. He’s looking forward to adding to that win total in his second year on varsity.

“(Last season) gives me a lot of momentum for this year,” he said. “It was fun last year. This year, I hope to do better. I worked hard during the offseason for this.”

Gamberdella and the Dons are happy to have Drati back at school. He left when his father, Ben, took the superintendent job at the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District last December.

Natani, wanting to finish his senior year with his friends at Santa Barbara, returned and is staying with the Gamberdella family.

“I was really excited when he made the decision to come back,” Gamberdella said.

"I just wanted to finish my senior year here, playing with my homies." Drati said.

Add in speedy sophomore slot receivers Jackson Gonzalez and Calabasas transfer Dakota Hill (5-10, 160) big running backs Jeremiah Phillips (6-2, 210) and Kris Ramirez (5-11, 230) and Stone feels this team can be as explosive as the group he had two years ago that was led by quarterback Brent Peus, who is now at Stanford.

“I feel like we have the same caliber-type of athletes when Brent played,” said Stone. “We got some great talent. I’m excited because we can go back and do some of the things we did two years ago. A lot of the passing game is considered a run game. We have the kids who can get that done and take some pressure off Frankie this year.”

He said Phillips has the potential to be one of the best football players in the area.

“I think people are going to see that. We expect to do a lot more in the running game being that we have Jeremiah and Kris Ramirez, who is a big power back. And we got a lot of quick slot guys.

“All the aspects of the offense, all the keys are there. It’s just really putting it together and getting these kids to buy into each other and just sealing the deal.”

The offensive line is young, athletic and has some size. Leading the way on the line are senior Oscar Nevarez (6-0, 240), junior Fabian DeLeon (6-2, 240), senior Andrew Hernandez (6-3, 220) and senior Jack Koceman (6-4, 225).

Senior middle linebacker Henry Hepp (6-1, 225) spearheads the defense.

“He’s the spark for our football team,” Stone said. “He’s a great leader, a three-year starter at middle linebacker.”

Hepp is looking forward to a big season. He’s received some inquiries from Montana, Sacramento State and Boise State.

“I feel much faster and much more efficient in my movement,” he said. “I got to make a lot of big plays this year, but across the board we got a lot of good players. Our D line is bigger than last year and our corners are a lot better. We won’t get beat deep.”

The defensive backfield includes the experienced and athletic Drati, seniors Dallas Redick (6-0, 160) and John John Coleman, sophomores Gonzalez and Hill, and junior Jacob Forney.

“We got some good young talent back there,” said Stone.

Stone said several players will be playing both ways, and they’re on board with it.

“They all bought into getting the job done on both sides of the ball,” he said. “We feel like we have the right guys in place. I feel comfortable with this group; they’re all on the same page.”

Stone plans to fill out the varsity team for games with JV players.

“We have a lot of good players from the JV team. Playing on Saturdays, we’re able to pull some of those kids up,” he said.

The Dons are playing their home games at SBCC’s La Playa Stadium as Peabody Stadium on campus is being rebuilt. They have seven home games this season, with five of them on Saturdays.

The first one is the season opener on Aug. 26 against Saugus.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.