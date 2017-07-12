Santa Barbara County Cities Hosting Free Outdoor Summer Concerts, Movies in Parks

Along with the familiar beach trips and bicycling that fill the summer months in Santa Barbara, the entire county is treated to a series of free outdoor events, including concerts and movie screenings.

From downtown Santa Barbara to Solvang to Santa Maria, there are a number of opportunities for families and tourists to enjoy some entertainment outside.

Santa Barbara: Concerts in the Park

This waterfront tradition has long showcased tribute bands and indie groups weekly in the evening hours at Chase Palm Park.

This year’s series kicked off July 6 with a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute concert, and attendees can expect more rock ’n roll on Thursday from the Hollywood Stones — a Rolling Stones cover band.

The concerts are all free-of-charge and a full schedule can be found here.

UCSB Arts & Lectures and the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission teamed up again to host the annual outdoor film series at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, with eight James Bond movies shown this summer.

Goleta: Concerts at the Gazebo

Old Town Goleta will get a summertime concert series of its own, with a set of family-themed concerts.

Shows on July 26, Aug. 9 and Aug. 23 will present a diverse array of genres, from classic rock to Latin jazz to ’70s-style disco. The concerts are free and will be held at the Goleta Valley Community Center.

Rancho La Patera and Stow House will host Music at the Ranch concerts Tuesday nights at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Aug. 15, with food trucks also coming each week.

Santa Maria: Concerts in the Park

Santa Maria’s Concerts in the Park series boasts a similar focus on classic rock sounds, but these free shows are held Sunday afternoons.

A ’60s and ’70s rock & roll group billed as Unfinished Business will take the stage July 23 at Rotary Centennial Park, while the following Aug. 20 concert will take place at Waller Park, featuring a classic/country blended music of Crisptones.

Accompanying the series will be a similar run of Movies in the Park, which, in its upcoming showings, will screen Finding Dory at Pioneer Park and Hotel Transylvania 2 at Simas Park.

Carpinteria Arts Center: Summer Concert Series

The Carpinteria Arts Center courtyard at 855 Linden Ave. will be treated to a once-a-month evening series. Santa Barbara-based blues rock duo Live Wires will perform at the series’ next event on July 21.

Solvang: Summer Concert Series

Expect more rock-themed ensembles at Solvang’s summer series. Free Wednesday and Friday night concerts will play out at Solvang Park through the middle of August.

Local residents and tourists stopping by the Danish-inspired village can buy food from restaurants up and down the Central Coast, including Cecco Ristorante, Big Joe’s Brats and Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market.



Both Buellton and Solvang will show free Movies in the Park on certain Friday evenings this summer. Films will be screened at Buellton Oak Park and Solvang Park.

Lompoc: Movies in the Park

Only one showing — Little Giants on Aug. 11 — remains on the calendar for the this miniseries, which occupies the Old Section of Ryon Park.

