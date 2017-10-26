2018 Amgen Tour of California Returns to Santa Barbara County

Cycling

The challenging hill climb up Gibraltar Road will serve as the finish for Stage 2 of the cycling race

World-class cyclists will return to Santa Barbara County in May when the 2018 Amgen Tour of California rides back into the region.

Event organizers AEG Sports announced Thursday that Gibraltar Road in Santa Barbara will host the Stage 2 finish in the weeklong men’s road race that will begin May 13 in Long Beach and finish May 19 more than 600 miles later in Sacramento.

For the third time in history, the athletes will begin south and trek an 800-mile northerly course.

Stage 2 on May 14 starts in Ventura and ends with the climb up challenging Gibraltar Road, marking the ninth time in the 13-year race history that the Santa Barbara region has hosted the sporting race.

Route details will be announced later.

The Amgen Tour of California is designed to include a variety of terrain, with the seven-day tour covering parts of King City to Monterey County, traveling past San Jose, and Stockton to Elk Grove, as well as Folsom to South Lake Tahoe.

In addition to the Queen Stage from Ventura to the summit of Gibraltar Road, event planners say highlights of the men’s race include a challenging mountain stage on day six with an uphill finish at 6,500 feet elevation in South Lake Tahoe.

The host cities and dates for the three-day Amgen Tour of California Women’s Race, which travels some 150 miles over three stages, were also announced Thursday.

“With a mix of host cities that highlight the diversity of California – from urban to remote, ocean to desert, forests to mountains – the race continues its tradition as a dynamic and anticipated event on the international calendar,” Kristin Klein, president of the Amgen Tour of California and executive vice president of AEG Sports, said in a statement.

Race Schedule

Sun., May 13: Stage 1 — Long Beach.

Mon., May 14: Stage 2 — Ventura to Santa Barbara County (Gibraltar Road).

Tues., May 15: Stage 3 — King City to Monterey County (Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca).

Wed., May 16: Stage 4 — San Jose (time trial).

Thurs., May 17: Stage 5 — Stockton to Elk Grove.

Fri., May 18: Stage 6 — Folsom to South Lake Tahoe.

Sat., May 19: Stage 7 — Sacramento.

