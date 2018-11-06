Early Results Show Montecito ‘Water Security Team’ Ahead in Races for Special District Seats

Other special district seats on the Nov. 6 ballot include the Goleta Water District board and Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District, Improvement District No. 1

The competitive, expensive fight over Montecito special district seats pitted incumbents against a slate of challengers, and the newcomers were ahead in early results Tuesday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

Montecito Water District board candidates Cori Hayman, Ken Coates and Brian Goebel were leading in the race for three seats on the five-member board.

After vote-by-mail ballots were counted Tuesday night, Hayman had 27 percent of the vote, Coates had 26.5 percent of the vote, Goebel had 26.3 percent of the vote, and Dick Shaikewitz had 17.6 percent of the vote.

Shaikewitz is the lone incumbent to run for re-election, while Coates, Hayman and Goebel campaigned as part of a slate.

Current board members Tobe Plough and Floyd Wicks contributed money and support to the slate of challengers so regardless of the election results, the group will have a majority on the board.

There are two seats on the ballot for the Montecito Sanitary District, and early results showed Dana Newquist and Woody Barrett in the lead. Incumbents Judith Ishkanian and Robert Williams ran for re-election against challengers Woody Barrett and Dana Newquist.

In numbers released shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Newquist had 28.3 percent of the vote, Barrett had 27.8 percent, Ishkanian had 22.6 percent and Williams had 21 percent.

The five slate candidates — Barrett, Coates, Goebel, Hayman and Newquist — called themselves the Water Security Team.

The race became a referendum on the status quo, and the campaign rhetoric, and signs, swept over the community in recent weeks.

Goleta Water District

Goleta Water District board candidates Kathleen Werner and Thomas Evans were ahead in the race for two open seats, according to early results. Four candidates ran for the spots on the five-member board including: Matias Eusterbrock, Evans, Bobbi McGinnis and Werner.

Werner had 38.6 percent of the vote, Evans had 31.5 percent, Eusterbrock had 22.8 percent and McGinnis had 6.8 percent, with about 15,800 ballots tallied.

The board will soon have three new members since there is a vacant seat expected to be filled by appointment later this month.

Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District, Improvement District No. 1

Three incumbents are trying to keep their seats on the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District, Improvement District No. 1, in head-to-head races and early results showed them succeeding.

Vote-by-mail ballot tallies from the Santa Barbara County Elections Office showed Brad Joos was ahead of Allen Anderson with 63 percent of the vote to Anderson's 36.4 percent for the at-large seat. Incumbent Kevin Walsh was ahead with 53 percent of the vote to challenger Brian Schultz' 47 percent in the Division 3 race, and Jeff Clay had 67.4 percent of the vote to Anita Finifrock's 32.4 percent for the Division 2 race, as of 8:30 p.m.

Finifrock and Schultz were initially qualified for the ballot, dropped from the list, and re-added after attorneys questioned whether candidates were required to be landowners in the district (the candidate guide requires candidates to be a qualified elector in their district).

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

