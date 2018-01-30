Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:35 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Fund for Santa Barbara 2018 Grant Cycle Open

By Patricia Solorio for Fund for Santa Barbara | January 30, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Fund for Santa Barbara has announced its Spring 2018 Grant Cycle is now open; application deadline is Friday, March 2.

Applications, funding guidelines, and key dates are available online at www.fundforsantabarbara.org/apply-for-a-grant and at the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria offices.

Anyone considering applying for a grant is encouraged to attend one of five free grant application workshops, the Fund for Santa Barbara said. The workshops are as follows:

•    Carpinteria: 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 8
•    Lompoc: 6-7:30 p.m., Feb 13
•    Buellton: 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 20
•    Santa Maria: 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 22
•    Santa Barbara: 6-7:30 p.m. Feb 26

RSVP to: bit.do/GrantApp

The Fund for Santa Barbara supports groups working toward social, economic, environmental and political change in Santa Barbara County. The fund also offers assistance with the drafting applications.

Direct inquiries to the grant-making team at 962-9164 or [email protected] All materials are available in Spanish and English.

Applicants must hand-deliver completed applications by 5 p.m. Friday, March 2, to one of the fund's offices, 26 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101, or 120 E. Jones St., Ste. 110, Santa Maria, CA 93454.
 
The Fund for Santa Barbara is a nonprofit community foundation that supports organizations working for social, economic, environmental and political change in Santa Barbara County.

This includes grassroots organizing against discrimination of all kinds, supporting the rights and dignity of working people, promoting community self-determination, organizing for peace and nonviolence, working to improve the quality of the environment, and building cross-issue/cross-constituency coalitions and alliances.

The fund raises money through donations of all sizes to provide grants and technical assistance. Since its founding in 1980, the Fund for Santa Barbara has awarded some $5 million to more than 1,000 projects.

— Patricia Solorio for Fund for Santa Barbara.

 
