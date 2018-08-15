2018 High School Football Week-by-Week Schedule

Football

A glimpse at some of the noteworthy games this season

The high school football season gets off to its earliest start, and all eight area teams are in action in Week Zero games on Friday, Aug.17.

Opening night features an intra-county match-up between Cabrillo and defending CIF-Southern Section and State champion Bishop Diego at SBCC's La Playa Stadium. Dos Pueblos is "home" against Foothill of Orange County at San Marcos. The Chargers will be playing their home games at San Marcos while Scott O'Leary Stadium is under construction to put in new turf field and an all-weather track.

The start of the 2018 season kicks off the 50th year of football coaching for Carpinteria's Rick Candaele. His Warriors open at home against Rancho Alamitos, a large school from Orange County. Candaele started his coaching career in Idaho in 1968.

Also on opening night, perennial power Lompoc will be the first opponent for legendary coach Jim Benkert and his new program at Simi Valley. Benkert previously coached at elite programs Westlake and Oaks Christian.

Other games of note:

»Bishop Diego at St. Bonaventure on Aug. 24. St. Bonaventure is coached by Tony Henney, whose Nordhoff teams twice beat Bishop for the Tri-Valley League title (2013-14) and beat the Cardinals in the 2013 CIF semifinals. Also that week, Lompoc plays at perennial football power St. Paul.

»On Aug. 31, Bishop Diego and Lompoc, two of the winningest programs in the county for the last few years, clash at La Playa Stadium. The game kicks off Bishop's campaign to raise childhood cancer awareness and encourage people to join the national bone marrow registry. Ludreas "Reas" Peeters, the 6-year-old son of Bishop Athletic Director Dan Peeters and his wife, Jana, is the inspiration behind the special night. Reas is battling leukemia.

»Santa Barbara steps up in competition to play St. Bonaventure at Ventura College on Sept. 7.

»In a rematch of their CIF-SS Division 6 final, Bishop Diego plays at Golden Valley on Sept. 14.

»On Sept. 21, Carpinteria hosts Hueneme in a key Citrus Coast League game.

»The new six-team Channel League begins on Sept. 28 with the San Marcos-Santa Barbara "Big Game." The other openers are Cabrillo facing Dos Pueblos and Santa Ynez taking on Lompoc.

»On Sept. 29, Bishop Diego plays host to Grace Brethren in the Camino League opener. Grace beat Bishop in the TVL title game last year.

»Now Citrus Coast League rivals, Carpinteria and Santa Clara meet in a rematch of last year's Frontier League final on Oct. 19.

»Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos are scheduled to square off on Thursday, Oct. 25 at San Marcos.

Local Week-by-Week Football Schedule

Friday, Aug. 17

Cabrillo vs. Bishop Diego, at SBCC, 7 p.m.

Foothill (Tustin) vs. Dos Pueblos, at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Santa Barbara at Buena, 7 p.m.

San Marcos at Santa Paula, 7 p.m.

Rancho Alamitos at Carpinteria, 7 p.m.

Santa Ynez at Nipomo, 7 p.m.

Lompoc at Simi Valley, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 24

Ventura vs. Santa Barbara High, SBCC, 7 p.m.

Bishop Diego at St. Bonaventure, Ventura College, 8 p.m.

Santa Maria at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Carpinteria at Santa Ynez, 7 p.m.

Lompoc at St. Paul, 7 p.m.

Nipomo at Cabrillo, Huyck Stadium, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

Pacifica vs. Dos Pueblos, at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31

Lompoc vs. Bishop Diego, at SBCC, 7 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at Ventura, 7 p.m.

Santa Barbara at Channel Islands, 7 p.m.

San Luis Obispo at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Santa Ynez at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.

Carpinteria at Capistrano Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

Rio Mesa at Cabrillo, Huyck Stadium, 7 p.m.

Valley Christian at Laguna Blanca, 4 p.m.

Orcutt Academy at Cate, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 7

Nipomo vs. Bishop Diego, at SBCC, 7 p.m.

Santa Barbara at St. Bonaventure, at Ventura College, 7 p.m.

Nordhoff at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Arroyo Grande at Lompoc, 7 p.m.

Viewpoint at Carpinteria, 7 p.m.

Cabrillo at Pioneer Valley, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Buena vs. Dos Pueblos, at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 14

Bishop Diego at Golden Valley, 7 p.m.

Santa Barbara at Pacifica, 7 p.m.

San Marcos at Channel Islands 7 p.m.

San Luis Obispo at Santa Ynez, 7 p.m.

Fillmore at Carpinteria, 7 p.m.

Buena at Cabrillo, Huyck Stadium, 7 p.m.

Coast Union at Laguna Blanca, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Lancaster Baptist at Cate, 2 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 21

Dos Pueblos at Righetti, 7 p.m.

Templeton at Santa Ynez, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Lompoc, 7 p.m.

Bishop Diego at St. Margaret’s, 7 p.m.

Hueneme at Carpinteria, 7 p.m.

Laguna Blanca at Academy of Career & Exploration, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22

Animo Leadership at Cate, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 27

Cate vs. Milken Community, at Pierce College, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 28

San Marcos vs. Santa Barbara High, at SBCC, 7 p.m.

Cabrillo vs. Dos Pueblos, at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Santa Ynez at Lompoc, 7 p.m.

Carpinteria at Santa Paula, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Grace Brethren vs. Bishop Diego, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 5

Santa Barbara High at Santa Ynez, 7 p.m.

San Marcos at Cabrillo, Huyck Stadium, 7 p.m.

Lompoc vs. Dos Pueblos, at San Marcos 7 p.m.

Bishop Diego at Camarillo, 7 p.m.

Carpinteria at Malibu, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 6

Cate at Flintridge Prep, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 12

Lompoc vs. Santa Barbara High, at SBCC, 7 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Santa Ynez at Cabrillo, 7 p.m.

Riverside County Education Academy at Laguna Blanca, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Cate at Villanova Prep, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Teach Tech Charter at Laguna Blanca, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 19

Cabrillo vs. Santa Barbara, at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Moorpark vs. Bishop Diego, at SBCC, 7:30 p.m.

San Marcos at Lompoc, 7 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at Santa Ynez, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at Carpinteria, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Santa Barbara High vs. Dos Pueblos, at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 26

Santa Ynez at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Bishop Diego at Thousand Oaks, 7 p.m.

Carpinteria at Nordhoff, 7 p.m.

Cabrillo at Lompoc, 7 p.m.

Laguna Blanca at Villanova Prep, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Cate at Thacher, 2 p.m.