Art Show, Sale to Help Nonprofits Realize Visions for Gaviota Coast

Forty percent of proceeds earmarked for Gaviota Coast Conservancy and Naples Coalition

More than 150 Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment (SCAPE) artists, and fine-art photographer Reeve Woolpert, will participate in the sixth annual benefit art exhibition showcasing the Gaviota Coast.

Visions of the Gaviota Coast, the benefit art sale runs 2 p.m. Friday, March 30-5 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara 8301 Hollister Ave., Goleta.

The event includes a 5-8 p.m. reception March 30 with live music, silent auction, appetizers and wine with donation. There will be a raffle prize of a one-night stay at Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara with a spa treatment (no need to be present to win).

Funds raised will assist Gaviota Coast Conservancy and the Naples Coalition in continuing their successful efforts to protect this majestic 72 miles of open coastline, providing a pristine habitat for 1,400 species, including the endangered snowy plover.

Forty percent of all art sales will benefit the two nonprofit organizations.

Free parking is provided, courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Bacara, or valet parking is available.

RSVP to http://www.gaviotacoastconservancy.org/2018-scape-benefit.

For more information, call Janet Koed, 683-6631, [email protected] or visit http://s-c-a-p-e.org/.

To donate directly to the Gaviota Coast Conservancy, visit http://gaviotacoastconservancy.org/donate. To donate to Naples Coalition, go to http://www.savenaples.org/donate.

— Nancy Black for Gaviota Coast Conservancy.