Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 2:42 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

2020 A Year Without War, Coalition Against Gun Violence Sponsor Community Forum

By Luella Engelhart for 2020 A Year Without War | updated logo | October 3, 2014 | 10:35 a.m.

The Coalition Against Gun Violence organized a Town Hall Community Forum and presented the film Tough Guise 2: Violence, Manhood & American Culture on Sunday at the Santa Barbara City College BC Forum.

The presentation was co-sponsored by 2020 A Year Without War, the Anti-Defamation League of Santa Barbara, the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County, the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara County, the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center, and the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom.

The Tough Guise 2 documentary explores misogyny and why men are so frequently the perpetrators of violence.

Jackson Katz, Ph.D., the creator and writer of the film, was on hand for questions and answers.

Following the film, a panel moderated by state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson discussed gender violence and ways that women and men can improve communication and mutual awareness. Panel discussants included Dr. Katz, Assemblyman Das Williams, Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Cathy Murillo, CAGV co-chair and marriage family therapist Toni Wellen, 2020 AYWW members Melisa Ashbaugh Johnston and Norm Johnston, and professor Joe White, founder of 2020 AYWW and chair of the Philosophy Department at SBCC.

The panel discussed the pervasive issue of violence against women in our culture.

“All of us must question stereotypical gender roles and encourage American women and men to question our cultural expectations," Wellen said. "It is often true that abused women and abusive men have two things in common, low self-esteem and a lack of self-assertion skills. Seeking help can change a life."

Ashbaugh Johnston provided a millennial female’s perspective: “Respectfulness and intelligence are two qualities that many women find sexy in men, qualities we should celebrate in our society, not denigrate.”

White addressed how violence in our society bears upon the 2020 AYWW goal of achieving a global cease-fire in the year 2020.

“After being involved in this program it appears the vast majority of crime and violence comes from men," he said. "A year without war will not be possible without some serious reflection on the part of men."

Wrapping up the event, Williams said, “It was an honor to be a part of this powerful program that examined how our society sets up expectations for and then suffers from the consequences of masculinities and violent behavior. I look forward to working with the sponsoring organizations on future events to amplify the conversation on gender violence.”

— Luella Engelhart is a public relations coordinator for 2020 A Year Without War.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 