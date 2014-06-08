2020 A Year Without War Hosts Thank-You Reception for Supporters

The Santa Barbara City College nonprofit group, 2020 A Year Without War, hosted its first reception to thank supporters for their ongoing commitment to the group’s efforts to end war worldwide for one year in the year 2020. The June 6 evening reception was held at the SBCC Press Boxes overlooking scenic Leadbetter Beach. More than 200 supporters of all ages attended, notably Maddy and Peter Jacobson, leading contingent of the group’s top financial supporters. Lanny Ebenstein and Peter MacDougall led a diverse assembly of notables in the Santa Barbara community.

Newly re-elected Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf read a proclamation supporting the goals of 2020 A Year Without War, saying in her remarks, “Citizens of Santa Barbara County are proud that 2020 A Year Without War was born right here where the environmental movement was born and is destined for similar success around the globe.”

Professor Joe White, founder of 2020 A Year Without War and chairman of the SBCC Philosophy Department, expressed gratitude to supporters for helping to grow the now 2-year-old organization into a global community.

“From those of you who are simply amused by our audacity to those of you who genuinely believe a global cease-fire can happen, and everyone in between, we thank you and ask for your continued support,” he said.

2020 A Year Without War is nonpartisan, nonpacifist, not anti-military and not a peace organization. A goal of 2020 A Year Without War is to have at least 10 percent of the global population in support of the cause, creating a tipping point by year 2020.

Click here for more information about 2020 A Year Without War. New members, volunteers and donations are welcome.​

— Luella Engelhart is public relations coordinator of 2020 A Year Without War.