2029 Las Tunas Road, Santa Barbara 93103

Perched on top of the American Riviera and privately nestled above the world-renowned Belmond El Encanto, this 1920s estate enjoys panoramic ocean, city, harbor and mountain views. With 2.75± usable acres, a single-level residence (except a one-bedroom suite), and arguably the most impressive views Santa Barbara has to offer, 2029 Las Tunas is a most unique and special property, defying conventional conceptions of the Riviera. The first-floor master suite boasts dual bathrooms and closets. The open kitchen/family room offers vast views and easy access to the grounds and pool. Wine cellar, gym, game room, one-bedroom guest house, extra large four-car garage and gracious motor court are among the additional unique amenities. Truly a remarkable and rare Riviera jewel!
List Price: $7,995,000
