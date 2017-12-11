Monday, April 16 , 2018, 10:51 am | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

2064 Las Tunas Road, Santa Barbara 93103

Click to view larger
(Grubb Campbell Group photo)
By Grubb Campbell Group | December 11, 2017 | 9:15 a.m.

Incredible mountain views from this well-maintained six-bedroom, four full bathroom and two half-bathrooms home in the coveted area of Santa Barbara’s Riviera.

Tucked down off the road, 2064 Las Tunas Road lends itself to many different lifestyles with a very versatile floor plan. The privacy, serenity, unobstructed views and move-in readiness make this a great buy.

The main floor has amazing light throughout. A lovely living room is warmed by a fireplace, the dining room enjoys the drop-dead views, a cozy den off the kitchen invites you in immediately and the updated kitchen opens to a newly built deck that expands the length of the home. A master suite with walk-in closet and two more bedrooms that share a bath complete this level.

Downstairs are three more bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms, an office and media room.

Click here for more information about this property.

List Price: $1,695,000

Grubb Campbell Group
805.895.6226 / 805.294.2890
[email protected] / [email protected]
BRE Licenses #01236143 / #01410304

