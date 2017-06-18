2068 Los Encinos Road, Ojai 93023

A gardener’s and artist’s paradise! Selected for the Garden Tour of Ojai in 2008, this beautiful single-level home featuring two indoor artist’s studios is a magical yard where the gardener’s spirit can soar. Lovingly maintained by the same family for almost 30 years, this home is located within the coveted Los Encinos neighborhood. Enjoying the serenity of a loop road, the almost ¾-acre property features three bedrooms, two full baths, a sunroom and two separate hobby/artist rooms. With an open floor plan and lots of glass capturing the beautiful gardens containing many exotic trees, fruit trees, raised vegetable gardens, garden art, plants, a chicken coup and a child’s playhouse, the grounds are mesmerizing. Whether viewing the property from the inviting sunroom, the very spacious patios or the deck, there is so much variety in the spectacular yard. The gardens naturally draw one to wander through the paths and admire the trees, plants, garden art, potting sheds and relaxing nooks.
