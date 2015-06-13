207 Firearms Exchanged for Gift Cards at Santa Barbara Gun Buyback

The Santa Barbara Police Department and the Coalition Against Gun Violence hosted an Anonymous Gun Buyback on Saturday at Earl Warren Showgrounds.
Vons $100 gift cards were given to people turning in functioning handguns, shotguns and rifles, and a $200 Vons gift card was given to a person who turned in a functioning California-classified assault weapon.
Free gun locks were also given away.
In all, 207 firearms were collected, including
» 98 handguns
» 86 rifles
» 22 shotguns
» 1 assault weapon
— Sgt. Riley Harwood is the Santa Barbara Police Department’s public information officer.