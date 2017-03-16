Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 5:04 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

20 Carpinteria Kids to Get Free Bicycles

By Holly Starley for Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition | March 16, 2017 | 2:41 p.m.

Sure, the iconic image of a kid with a shiny, new bike and a giant smile typically evokes thoughts of St. Nick and lighted trees. Make that 20 kids, the beginning of April, and a community outdoor celebration, and you have Carp Open Streets’ bicycle giveaway.

At 10 a.m. April 1, a group of preselected children will receive refurbished bikes at the kick-off of Carpinteria’s first Open Streets. The giveaway will be at Carpinteria Children’s Project, 5201 8th St.

From 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Linden Avenue, 8th and 9th streets will become a public park with a mile of car-free space and an array of activities for all.

The bicycles epitomize community collaboration and outreach. Volunteers from two of the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition (SBBIKE’s) shops — Santa Barbara High School’s bike club, SBici, and Bici Centro — are refurbishing the bikes.

Elementary students of the Carpinteria Family School and Canalino Elementary School bike club are cleaning and polishing to make the new rides shine.

The Carpinteria Children’s Project, the coordinating hub of the Thrive Carpinteria Partner Network, a formal partnership that serves families as a team, is pairing the bikes with children, ages 4-9, from the families the network serves.

The giveaway will be followed by a bilingual educational video and class; helmet fitting; bike-riding lessons for the kids who are new to the joy of cycling; and safety skills practice for all.

Open Streets in Santa Barbara County started in 2013 and, since then, has been held in the city of Santa Barbara. Following Open Streets’ tradition of rotating from neighborhood to neighborhood, it will be celebrated in Carpinteria in 2017 for the first time.

For more details, visit sbopenstreets.org.

— Holly Starley for Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition.

 

